“Any destiny,” wrote Jorge Luis Borges, “however long and complicated it may be, is actually made up of a single moment.” The destiny of the Argentine Marcelo Gallardo, former footballer and now coach, may have been forever encrypted on the night in Madrid on December 9, 2018, when the team he managed, River Plate, defeated its superclásico rival, Boca Juniors, in the final of the Copa Libertadores. “There is nothing more than this, there is nothing more,” Gallardo murmured on the grass of the Santiago Bernabéu stadium, when the 3-1 victory had already been achieved and his players were celebrating wildly. But there was and will be more than that.

At that time, he had been River’s coach for four years and would continue for another four years. His successful cycle as technical director, the most successful and one of the longest in the club’s history, ended at the end of 2022. Now Gallardo has decided to risk the statue that pays tribute to him and bet that his destiny has room to grow the legend. This Saturday, River fans will once again chant his nickname (Muñeco, Muñeco!) when he steps onto the field of a packed Monumental stadium to once again coach the team from Núñez.

It took Gallardo a year and eight months to return to River, much less than even the most optimistic fans expected. It is not his first return to the club where he found his place in the world. He has already left four times and returned four times.

Born in 1976 in a poor neighbourhood in the Buenos Aires suburbs, Muñeco, or Napoleon, as he is also known, came up through the lower divisions of River and made his debut as a first division player at the age of 17. He was a creative midfielder who hardly needed to resort to dribbling; his intelligence got past his opponents and his talent for passing and finishing did the rest. He had three spells as a player with the red stripe shirt: 1993-1999, 2003-2007 and 2009-2010, interspersed with stints at Monaco and PSG in France, DC United in the United States and, finally, Club Nacional in Uruguay, where he retired in 2011. At River he won six local league titles and two international cups.

If he was already beloved as a player, the fans would elevate him to the pedestal of idols as a coach. He took over in 2014, after having managed and made Uruguay’s Nacional champion. River was beginning to recover – with Ramón Díaz it had won the local league – after having suffered relegation in 2011. In his first semester, Muñeco’s team dazzled with its offensive play, a distinctive feature of the coach, and won the Copa Sudamericana, after eliminating Boca in the semifinals. He would also eliminate the blue and yellow team in the 2015 Libertadores, another cup that the coach would take to the Monumental’s showcases. It had been almost two decades since River had obtained that trophy: the last one had been in 1996, precisely with Gallardo in the squad.

The superclásicos with Boca would seal the coach’s fate in 2018. That year, his River not only won the historic Libertadores final played at Real Madrid’s ground, after the incidents in Buenos Aires. Months earlier, he had already won another final against his long-time rival, the Argentine Super Cup.

Marcelo Gallardo’s first spell as coach lasted eight and a half years, between June 2014 and December 2022. He played a total of 424 official matches, with 227 wins, 112 draws and 85 losses, with 750 goals scored and 361 conceded. He became the club’s record coach by winning 14 titles. Seven of them were in international competitions, an area in which River had been in debt since the 1960s, when the Copa Libertadores de América was born.

In contrast, with Gallardo as coach, River failed where it had historically been strong. In those eight and a half years, it only managed to win one local league, in 2021. In that sense, the coach emerged as a sort of antithesis to Marcelo Bielsa, the Argentine coach who has proven his effectiveness in long competitions and for points, almost as much as his weaknesses in knockout duels, Gallardo’s main strength.

The figure of the River coach goes beyond the triumphs that he has been nourished by. His teams have exhibited, with different tactical systems adapted to the different squads, the intention of dominating possession of the ball and assuming an offensive game. He has also shown the ability to reinvent himself, appeal to courage and not give up anything, even after bad results. In Núñez, the phrase with which he harangued the fans before the South American consecration in 2018 is still remembered: “Let people believe because they have something to believe in.” Gallardo, in addition, has known how to manage the groups of players, reducing internal conflicts to a minimum, or at least their publicity, and has acted as something more than a coach, almost like a club manager, promoter of infrastructure works, administrator of the training divisions and an expert communicator.

In the year and eight months that River and Gallardo spent apart, both seem to have missed each other equally. The coach combined months of rest with a brief and unfortunate foray at the helm of the Al-Ittihad squad in Saudi Arabia. During that period, the red-and-white team was led by Martín Demichelis, who won a local league and two national cups, but with a declining performance he was never able to establish with the public the charismatic bond of his predecessor and, now, successor. In addition to his own mistakes, he paid the price of a generational replacement of players that, perhaps, due to his personal attachment, would have been too difficult for Gallardo to resolve.

The heartfelt farewell that the club and fans gave Gallardo at the end of 2022 will have its exact reverse this Saturday, when they give him a new welcome. The pretext will be a match with Huracán, the current leader of the Argentine league. The ball will roll over the Monumental turf in search of the destiny of a man who, until now, always left to return. As if following that premise of the Englishman GK Chesterton, for whom every trip was just an excuse to be able to return home.

Subscribe here to the EL PAÍS América newsletter and receive all the key information on current affairs in the region.