Marcelo Gallardo says goodbye to the Monumental: even the ball boys cried

Marcelo Fallardo says goodbye to the Monumental.
Marcelo Fallardo says goodbye to the Monumental.
River Plate paid tribute this Sunday to its coach, who announced his departure.
October 16, 2022, 08:00 PM
River Plate prepared an emotional party to pay homage this Sunday to Marcelo Gallardo in his last game at the Monumental stadium as coach of the Millionaire team, in the game against Rosario Central on the penultimate date of the Argentine Professional Soccer League.
The Monumental stadium was filled with 72,000 fans who still resist the idea of letting Gallardo go.
‘The doll’the most successful coach in the history of River and one of the greatest idols of the club, shocked Argentine football last Thursday by announcing at a press conference his decision to stop being River’s coach, after almost nine years.
In one of the emotional videos that circulate on networks, you can see the moment in which Gallardo, in the middle of the ovation, says goodbye to each of the ball boys. Some cry, excited.
