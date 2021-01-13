Marcelo Gallardo did not want to answer questions from the press in the post-match conference. River’s coach limited himself to leaving the message he had in mind and, although he left journalists wanting to know the answers to their questions, he was able to make his message clear.

“I come,” he started, “to recognize and value my team, my footballers, who have really made me feel represented, have touched me with the way they played. I am proud of the position with which they faced the game. “

The Doll then elaborated on the same message. And he added: “It is a very full feeling that I have, because when you see the position of a team, when you see the shape and it represents you, I don’t have much left to say more than simply recognize them and thank them for the game they played. today”.

In great pain, the Gallardo Doll dedicated a short press conference to thank his players, congratulate Palmeiras and wish everyone a great year.

Along the same lines, Gallardo pointed out: “What I saw today from my team makes me feel proud and dignify my profession. it is for these moments that one as a coach chooses this profession.

Finally, he left a message for the team that won the tie thanks to the advantage he had achieved in the first leg. “I wish Palmeiras luck and hope they have a good year.” And with a brief greeting he said goodbye. With no time for more than to digest the pain of a magical night that barely needed a goal to transform into a feat.