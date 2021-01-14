River already plans the immediate future. With Marcelo Gallardo. As the hours passed, the fears about a possible exit of the coach were moving away and in Núñez they are convinced that the coach will continue to lead the football project. The Doll will have more than one meeting with Enzo Francescoli to define the structure of the campus.

That is one of the issues that the coach and manager of Núñez’s club spoke about and will continue to speak about in the coming hours. Though Gallardo knows that he will have to wait until the end of the month to know well which players are leaving, given that at that time the European pass market is closed.

There are four players in the sights of European clubs. One of them is Gonzalo Montiel (Roma and Lyon are determined to make an offer for the right back), Nicolas De La Cruz (followed by several from England), Rafael Borré (there were surveys of Spain for him) and Enzo Perez (Turkish media assure that negotiations with the Trabzonspor of that country have advanced). AND Ignacio Fernandez You may receive offers from Brazil or Mexico. And they will let him go if Nacho decides to leave.

Marcelo Gallardo, in the semi against Palmeiras in San Pablo. (AFP)

With this panorama, River needs reinforcements. Not just because of the players who might leave. Also to solve some football problems, such as in the central defense, a forward with great effectiveness and a midfielder with recovery and play. Those are the three main positions to reinforce. And at the moment the names of a defender and a midfielder emerged, both Uruguayans and Nacional de Montevideo: Mathías Laborda and Gabriel Neves.

The problem is that River does not have a quota of foreigners. One is going to release him quickly since they will seek to negotiate the Paraguayan Jorge Moreira. And then we will have to wait because the dual nationality procedures for Borré and De La Cruz are delayed. On the other hand, given the possible sale of Montiel to European football, the right-back they will target is to Alex Vigoby Colón de Santa Fe.

Gallardo is preparing to face a new season at River. (River Press)

Then it will be analyzed case by case. And the modality is going to be the same as always: balancing the transfer market. Player to leave, player to be replaced. No outlays of money will be made beyond the account. It is that although River adjusted the numbers of its finances in recent times (they updated the salaries and reduced the debts of premiums) and has fresh money (about 25 million dollars) for the sales of Lucas Martínez Quarta and Juan Fernando Quintero, the treasury is not enough to make crazy purchases. Player pass quotas that were purchased in previous pass markets are still owed as well.

Meanwhile, the youths who have already been having matches like Julián Alvarez, Santiago Sosa, Cristian Ferreira, Federico Girotti, Lucas Beltrán and Benjamín Rollheiser. Continuing with the child-youth project is one of the things that motivates Gallardo the most to continue.

Another issue on the table is the construction (above the changing rooms and the gym) of a concentration on the Ezeiza site. Gallardo has been asking for it for a long time. Want the RiverCamp be definitely the base of all operations. And do not waste time when your team has to leave or return to the country, given the proximity of the property to the Ezeiza airport. The leadership has already informed him that it will accelerate this project at the same time that the work of the Monumental is completed, with a European level playing field in which the Doll wants to see his team play, another reason that tempts him to think about staying at the club.

Gallardo in Avellaneda, where River was local this semester. (EFE)

Of course, the competitive gene is also present. The proximity of the beginning (in April) of a new Copa Libertadores, the Argentine Cup (in which River will defend the title won in the last edition played so far in 2019), the final of the Argentine Super Cup with Racing that remained pending last year and trying to pay off the old debt of a local league.

“Gallardo will make the decision as he always did. I want it to continue even after I leave. But it is good to take stock because you must make a synthesis. He has a contract in which he can make the decision to leave. I have one year left. In a year I will have to travel another path. I can’t say more than that because I should invent something that is in Marcelo’s head, “he explained Rodolfo D’Onofrio in relation to the continuity of Doll.

Although the president had no certainty, in the last hours there was an exchange of messages between leaders and members of the coaching staff. And in several of those back and forth WhatsApp the Doll’s collaborators reiterated a phrase that reassured many. It was three words. “Let’s go for more”. The same ones that Gallardo uses to renew energy and go for new challenges …