Marcelo Gallardo was one of the best coaches in recent years and generated admiration for his work at River. At the end of 2022, he made the decision not to renew his contract and put an end to one of the most successful cycles of a DT in Argentine soccer.
Already far from the Millionaire, it is not surprising that the Doll is an alternative for all the great teams that are looking for a coach. In the last few hours, the information emerged that he is one of the candidates to replace Tite in Brazil.
After the elimination in the quarterfinals against Croatia, the Brazilians are looking for a coach and everything indicates that this time they will choose a foreign one. Big names like Zinedine Zidane, Carlo Ancelotti and also Gallardo appear on the list.
While he did appear on a list of several top-rated trainers, the possibility of the Doll being taken is something to consider. He knows South American soccer very well, he did very well when he played against teams from Brazil and he has the respect of the people. What is not clear is if the DT prefers to face a challenge in a National Team or will choose to develop his career in European clubs.
