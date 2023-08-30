Marcelo Gallardo left his mark on River but also on all of South American football since with the millionaire team he managed to lift 1 Copa Sudamericana, 2 Copa Libertadores and 3 Copas Sudamericanas in what represented the most important international victories in the history of the Núñez team. All this success echoed in the region’s soccer and “el Muñeco” earned the respect of everyone within the CONMEBOL environment. Now, he finds himself out of work for almost a year since his departure from one of the biggest clubs in Argentina.
Let’s remember that the 47-year-old coach was very close to joining Olympique Marseille, with very specific negotiations, ahead of the start of the 2023/24 season and ended up rejecting the French club’s offer as he did not find it optimal. It was also rumored about an alleged interest from América de México but there is nothing concrete with the Águilas team. Knowing this situation, Flamengo from Brazil appeared and was interested in hiring Gallardo to lead the Mengão project for the year 2024 with the Copa Libertadores as the main objective.
This is mainly due to the fact that Jorge Sampaoli, the current coach of the Rio de Janeiro team, is on a tightrope due to the poor results obtained but also due to the problems off the field of play that have been known in recent months. The red and black team was eliminated in the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores against Olimpia and in the Brasileirão it is in fourth place, far behind the leader Botafogo.
As for the little that is known about these negotiations, Gallardo would have asked for total control of the entire Flamengo sports project, especially focused on the inferiors of the Rio de Janeiro club. In addition, there is talk of a very important offer in terms of economics that would seduce the Argentine coach.
There is nothing confirmed but we will soon be able to see Marcelo Gallardo on a substitute bench after his departure from River.
