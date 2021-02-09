Marcelo Gallardo manages to pause the ball, generate expectation and captivate the audience every time he calls a press conference. A new year of the Doll is officially launched in River.

His first response served to give a general diagnosis of the present, both personal and of the environment in which he works. There he stated that he continues to evaluate possibilities and that he needs the demand to remain high to continue his project.

“I am not here to confirm anything. Personally, after six and a half years in a place of such demand and what demands to be at the level of this institution, it generates a feeling at each end of the season that leads me to see where we stand. Many things have to be evaluated for the continuity of a process, to see where we are going, if we are aligned, if there is a desire to continue being involved… We have set a very high bar and that implies a lot of effort and wear and tear. You are not there to be or because you are comfortable, I need that demand to continue to be expressed. I come to communicate that there are many things that we continue to evaluate, I do not pressure anyone. I want to know where we are going and if we all have the desire to go the same way. It is not easy, we are evaluating possibilities, with an economy that is not entirely enthusiastic, but within this we try to do our best “,

Casualties for the Argentine Cup

Ignacio Fernández and Gonzalo Montiel were left out of the concentrate list for Wednesday’s game against Defensores de Pronunciamiento de Entre Ríos for the 32nd. final of the Argentine Cup.

Nacho continues with his recovery from the varicocele operation on January 20 and Montiel from a fatigue in the left twin. Both trained differently during the last week.

Those summoned are: Franco Armani, Enrique Bologna and Germán Lux (archers); Javier Pinola, Robert Rojas, Paulo Díaz, Milton Casco and Fabrizio Angileri (defenders); Leonardo Ponzio, Enzo Pérez, Bruno Zuculini, Tomás Castro, Santiago Simón, Nicolás De La Cruz (flyers); Rafael Borré, Matías Suárez, Julián Álvarez, Federico Girotti, Lucas Beltrán and Benjamín Rollheiser (forwards).

River will begin the defense of the title in the Argentine Cup this Wednesday at the Banfield stadium from 9:10 p.m.

Alex Vigo wants to join

The defender of Colón de Santa Fe, Alex Vigo affirmed this Tuesday that he wants to play in River to fulfill his dream.

In this way, he put pressure on the president of the Santa Fe club to carry out the operation: “It makes me happy that River comes looking for me. He did it last year and it did not happen. It is a dream to go to River, I always wanted to go there and I have it at the door, “said Vigo, 21, in dialogue with TyC Sports.

“They made an offer with my representative, they called President (José) Vignatti and my wish is to go to River; I want the negotiations to end well,” said the right-wing side.

“The president of Colón promised me that, if there was another opportunity to go to River, he would let me go. Hopefully he will fulfill his promise,” said Vigo.

The young defender explained that Marcelo Gallardo did not call him, that he himself informed his coach Eduardo Domínguez of River’s interest and that he will continue training in Colón until his situation is resolved.

River intends to strengthen the side on the right before the possible sale of Montiel, who already had offers at the beginning of the year of European football that did not materialize.