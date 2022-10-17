For the penultimate date of the 2022 Professional League, River Plate faced Rosario Central on an emotional night for being the last commitment of Marcelo Gallardo as coach of the “Millonario” club at his home, the Monumental Stadium, and the “Canalla” knew take advantage of the boom that the news meant: he beat it 2-1, with a double by Alejo Véliz.
However, once Fernando Echenique’s final whistle arrived, the more than 50,000 souls who said they were present in Núñez did not have any kind of transcendence: they focused on firing the “Muñeco” from his place, who during more than eight years made them enjoy good football, titles, happiness against the classic rival Boca and much more.
In addition to the thousands of fans who cried in the tribute that was made to the successful DT, several of its footballers were emotional and sorry for the complicated moment: Enzo Pérez burst into tears before the game started, while Juan fer could not hold back the tears once the match ended, also reading a letter that all River prepared for him.
“Honestly, I don’t know where to start. My bond with River…”, The Doll began before all the Monumental before people make themselves heard: “Gallardo is from River, from River he does not leave”.
“I really am privileged. Never in my life have I dreamed of living something like this, or if I dreamed of it, it was something very mine. And to be in this moment, in this place, with a very big lump in my throat, afraid to express myself, because this is too much: more than I thought I could have,” sketched the Muñe.
“I just want to thank, because it’s the only thing I have to do. My bond with River comes from a lifetime. I have many memories on me, too much for the road traveled and I want to start by remembering on this Mother’s Day the woman who gave me life and that she will surely be very proud sitting in some place of privilege up there in heaven. Happy day to all the mothers on your day, I remember mine with great affection, with a lot of love. I expected her to come from each training session when He was small and he hugged me and accompanied me everywhere. Until the day he left, he would sit in the stalls and wait for me in the dressing room to give me a hug. So thank you old woman, somewhere in heaven wherever you are, for having given me life”, expressed about his mother on this special day.
“Thanks to you who for more than eight years have made me feel really special. Thank you for every tribute when entering this field, in this stadium, thank you for giving me your heart. I will miss you very much. My bond, As I said at another time, it is not a one-year contract, two or three or eight, as has happened. My bond with River is lifelong. Thank you truly and with all my heart. I love you and we will see each other again at some point in this life, surely” , culminated.
The ceremony ended with a fireworks display. Marcelo Gallardo received the final ovation as coach of River Plate. A night of nostalgia, tears of sadness at the farewell, of pride and gratitude for what has been achieved. Gallardo had the well-deserved tribute from him and was able to enjoy it with his people. That he will never forget how he made them feel.
