?? 216 games in Serie A

??????? 115 Premier League appearances

?? 19 matches in the National Team

? 5 titles in his career

As reported by TyC Sports, River wants to repatriate Tucu Pereyra in the next pass market. The 30-year-old midfielder plays for Udinese.

