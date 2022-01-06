It is a very busy passing market for River and has the peculiarity that Marcelo Gallardo is looking for players with a past at the club. Juan Fernando Quintero, Emanuel Mammana and Leandro González Pirez have everything agreed to be reinforcements and now a new desire from the coach has been added.
One of the objectives for 2022 is to achieve the return of Roberto Pereyra. The Tucu is in the Udinese of Italy, has little continuity and they will try to tempt him with the possibility of having a new experience in the club that gave him birth.
At the wheel he played for the Millionaire from 2009 to 2011. He had to be one of the figures of the team that descended to the First National B, but he left a good memory in the fans for his task at that difficult moment.
After relegation he was transferred to UdineseThen he had an important experience at Juventus and from there he went to play at Watford. In 2020 he returned to the Italian club and has a contract until 2023.
Pereyra is an ambassador of the institution abroad and on several occasions he posed with t-shirts that were sent to him as a gift. His arrival would not be easy, but in Núñez they dream of the possibility that he will arrive in the middle of the year. Will it be given?
