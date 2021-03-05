River arrived in Buenos Aires at dawn on Friday, almost next to sunrise. It is that between the game ending after midnight and with the awards and the festivities, the night extended and the team landed at the Ezeiza airport very late.

They all went home but Marcelo Gallardo cut off the hours of sleep. The Doll rested little and got up early to go see the Reserve at RiverCamp. An all terrain. As usually happens, the River coach did not rest on the laurels of success and is already thinking about what is coming.

With mate in hand, Gallardo was accompanied by Mariano Barnao, one of his collaborators, watching the greatest of the club’s kids, who beat Argentinos Juniors 1-0 (with a goal from Fabián Londoño), also a rival of the club. Doll’s team on Monday at 9:30 p.m. at the Monumental for the fourth date of the Professional League Cup.

A few hours after shouting champion in Santiago del Estero, winning the 12th title as River’s coach, and being bathed in beer by his players, Gallardo stood in the stands of the RiverCamp in Ezeiza. The festivities immediately gave way to work.

Below the figure of Gallardo it was possible to observe Hernán Díaz, an increasingly key man in River’s sports structure, who will work alongside the Millionaire coach and Enzo Francescoli, the technical secretary.

The former right-back will replace Gustavo Grossi, the former director of the Children’s and Youth area who launched the Doll in 2016. Grossi resigned after making the decision to go abroad. He accepted an offer from Inter Brazil and will be the new sports director of the Porto Alegre club.