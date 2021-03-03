With a new haircut, with longer bangs, Marcelo Gallardo appeared in the RiverCamp press room to give a press conference before the River delegation travels to Santiago del Estero, where this Thursday night, the El Muñeco’s team will face Racing for the final of the Argentine Super Cup.

The River coach made it clear what is at stake. “The finals, some are more important than others, but when you play a final it matters what you are going to play. This game comes to both of us at the beginning of the season, with few games, both teams are getting comfortable. In general, starts are difficult and then the game begins to feel more comfortable. We hope that the team will feel more comfortable from tomorrow, “said coach Millonario, who assured that he has practically everything ready but that the team just got it. He will confirm his players this Thursday before the game.

Gallardo made reference to Borré, who is better from the injury he suffered in the back, although it was not demanded to the maximum. The coach spoke of the situation experienced by the Colombian, whom Palmeiras came to look for him. “Borré has a contract with our institution until June so it will depend on him what he decides. River will always be a priority for him. For us he is an important player but now he has to be calm and not lose focus. He has to think about training and play. And while he is with us, we must accompany him. ” And as for the physical, he commented: “It is better, but it was not required yet, we will wait to see how it continues.”

Meanwhile, Gallardo referred to another historical: “Maidana is fine, he feels good, he completed two weeks of work, it is true that he has not had competition for a long time but we are satisfied with his behavior. As long as he gets better, we will give opportunities “,

And he continued: “When we go out onto the field, the players with the longest experience contribute their experience to the service of the team, but when it works beyond important losses that gives us peace of mind. Not only do we have Javier’s, but also Montiel’s, either. We have a young player who is contagious, because of what he plays and because of what he shows on the pitch. But if the team is well and each piece fulfills its function and there is a balance between the youngest and oldest players, we can work because everything that infects “.

Once again in the final, Gallardo gave a few words about his rival, Racing. “It is true that Juan (Pizzi) has been working with his team for a short time, but it is relative, it does not mean that we have more advantage because of that. Because when you have the opportunity to play a game like this you have a great inventiveness. This has happened to us a long time ago and it will surely happen to them now. Nobody is going to want to give anything away in this final, neither Racing nor us, it will be played as a final “.

The doll also echoed the words of Rodolfo D´Onofrio who, in an ESPN program, expressed his desire to be president of the AFA: “We have been suffering from Argentine football for a long time, we have been unstable. And if we speak that in We have to live a global pandemic in the environment, some have the ability to generate and create and move forward and others to stagnate. I am one of those who think that we must go forward and see where to get out. And have concerns to see what we can develop. But I am like that. Argentine football has been unhealthy for a long time. “

News in development

Look also