A new season began, the illusions were renewed and, along with that, Marcelo gallardo confirmed its continuity. Also, reinforcements arrived, but all those sweets failed to fully remove the bitter taste on River’s palate.

Despite the fact that during the atypical 2020 he fought all fronts until the end, he could not win titles: the local tournament is still a pending account of the Doll cycle and the elimination of the Libertadores Cup against Palmeiras it was another hard blow.

It is true that the showcase did not add new trophies, but the team left a good football image, especially in the semi-return in Brazil, and that good performance allowed him to take over the traditional survey of the newspaper El País, where they appear nine members of the last campus.

Gallardo and Pity awarded in the 2018 delivery. Photo: Mario Quinteros.

The Uruguayan environment, that every end of the year conducts a prestigious survey to choose the best footballers and coaches on the continent (This will be the 35th edition), he adapted to the new calendar due to the pandemic and only now confirmed the nominees.

Eight River players They are candidates to integrate the 11 ideal of America 2020, two of them will fight to be the best player, while Gallardo integrates the list of the most outstanding detés.

The candidates for best player 2020. Photo: Ovation

The nominees are: Franco Armani (archer), and Gonzalo montiel (right side) and Paulo Diaz (defender) appear in defense posts. Ignacio Fernandez (central midfielder) -today at Atlético Mineiro-, Enzo Perez (central steering wheel), Jorge Carrascal (right or extreme steering wheel), Nicolas De La Cruz (left or extreme steering wheel) and Rafael Santos Borré (front) complete the nominees in their respective positions (each has five applicants).

What’s more, the Colombian attacker, Enzo and Nacho are among the nine candidates to win the award for the best soccer player of the last season, a list in which names such as Carlos Tevez (Boca) and Braian Romero (Defense and Justice) stand out.

Gallardo and the rest of the nominees for the best coach of 2020. Photo: Ovation

As far as technicians are concerned, Gallardo will seek to be the best coach in America for the third consecutive year. The DT won the award in 2018 and 2019 and this time he will fight vote by vote with Miguel Russo (Boca), Hernán Crespo (Defense), Abel Ferreira (Palmeiras) and Cuca (Santos).

It is worth clarifying that to the official vote of the most recognized sports journalists on the continent there is also the possibility that fans choose their favorites through the official page of the Uruguayan newspaper. In the last edition, Armani, Pinola, Fernández and Pérez got into the ideal 11. Who will it be this time?

All nominees

Best player: Weverton (Brazil – Palmeiras), Matías Viña (Uruguay – Palmeiras), Enzo Pérez (Argentina – River Plate), Ignacio Fernández (Argentina – River Plate), Gustavo Gómez (Paraguay – Palmeiras), Carlos Tevez (Argentina – Boca Juniors), Marinho (Brazil – Santos), Luiz Adriano (Brazil – Palmeiras), Rafael Santos Borré (Colombia – River Plate), Braian Romero (Argentina – Defense and Justice)

Archers: Weverton (Brazil – Palmeiras), Sergio Rochet (Uruguay – National), Gabriel Arias (Chile – Racing), Esteban Andrada (Argentina – Boca Juniors), Franco Armani (Argentina – River Plate).

Right side: Iván Piris (Paraguay – Libertad), Gonzalo Montiel (Argentina – River Plate), Fagner (Brazil – Corinthians), Fabricio Domínguez (Uruguay – Racing), Marcos Rocha (Brazil – Palmeiras).

First central: Lucas Veríssimo (Brazil – Santos), Adonis Frías (Argentina – Defense and Justice), Lisandro López (Argentina – Boca), Geromel (Brazil – Gremio), Richard Schunke (Argentina – Independiente del Valle).

Second central: Luis Abram (Peru – Vélez Sarsfield), Gustavo Gómez (Paraguay – Palmeiras), Paulo Díaz (Chile – River Plate), Gary Kagelmacher (Uruguay – Peñarol), Carlos Izquierdoz (Argentina – Boca Juniors).

Left side: Frank Fabra (Colombia – Boca Juniors), Matías Viña (Uruguay – Palmeiras), Reinaldo (Brazil – São Paulo), Guilherme Arana (Brazil – Atlético Mineiro), Filipe Luis (Brazil – Flamengo).

Central steering wheel 1: Gabriel Menino (Brazil – Palmeiras), Ignacio Fernández (Argentina – River Plate), Tomás Belmonte (Argentina – Lanús), Gabriel Neves (Uruguay – National), Gerson (Brazil – Flamengo).

Central steering wheel 2: Diego Pituca (Brazil – Santos), Danilo dos Santos (Brazil – Palmeiras), Enzo Pérez (Argentina – River Plate), Patrick (Brazil – Inter de Porto Alegre), Mathías Villasanti (Paraguay – Cerro Porteño).

Steering wheel / far right: Jorge Carrascal (Colombia – River Plate), Marinho (Brazil – Santos), Thiago Almada (Argentina – Vélez Sarsfield), Moises Caicedo (Ecuador – Independiente del Valle), Everton Ribeiro (Brazil – Flamengo).

Steering wheel / far left: Yeferson Soteldo (Venezuela – Santos), Giorgian De Arrascaeta (Uruguay – Flamengo), Nicolás de la Cruz (Uruguay – River Plate), Serginho (Brazil – Jorge Wilstermann), Damián Díaz (Argentina – Barcelona Guayaquil).

Forward 1: Rony (Brazil – Palmeiras), Carlos Tevez (Argentina – Boca Juniors), Rafael Santos Borré (Colombia – River Plate), Braian Romero (Argentina – Defense and Justice), Fidel Martínez (Ecuador – Barcelona Guayaquil).

Forward 2: Nicolás Orsini (Argentina – Lanús), Óscar Cardozo (Paraguay – Libertad), Luiz Adriano (Brazil – Palmeiras), Eduardo Salvio (Argentina – Boca Juniors), Roque Santa Cruz (Paraguay – Olimpia).