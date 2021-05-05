A while before the match in which River had to face Independiente Santa Fe in Armenia was suspended and rescheduled, for the third date of the group stage of the Copa Libertadores, Marcelo Gallardo left a reflection about the situation he is experiencing football in the midst of the pandemic and the social conflicts in Colombia, a country that Núñez’s team had to visit but did not get on the plane since Conmebol suspended it before the trip of the Millionaire delegation, which was scheduled for 3:30 p.m. of this Tuesday.

It is not just the situation in Colombia. It is the one from the Independiente squad, which had to spend a night at the Salvador de Bahía airport, it is the Defense and Justice team that had to play the same despite having 15 players infected with Covid-19 and asylees. And so many other complications that occur in the midst of the pandemic … And the ball continues to turn. Nonetheless.

The reflection of the Doll on these situations came in the middle of the press conference that he gave this Tuesday at noon at the RiverCamp in Ezeiza. And his words -replicated in all the media and on social networks- were felt after the question of Clarion on this very adverse situation and if a pause should be made before continuing in this way, at any cost. And although the technician did not say that the activity should stop, he did make it clear that more precautions should be taken so that more strange situations such as those of the last days occur. That issues that already seem inhumane are not normalized.

“That is a great question that we should all ask ourselves … Those of us who are in football and those who are not, many times, lose sight of the oddities that we are going through in the whole world with this pandemic. And sometimes it is naturalized as that what we do is in a bubble Bubble, bubble, bubble is what we talk about all the time … And no, we are not inside a bubble. We are within the realities in which we are subjected as a society, not only in this country, but all over the world, “River’s coach started.

And he continued: “So, you have to take that into account. Rarity is everything. Since we are here I don’t have the number, I should check it, I don’t know how many swabs we have on top. Soccer must be by far the activity that has the most swabs. And then, all the consequences that we have to deal with on a daily basis with infected, isolated … In all, we here in River have had a good time because we have not had outbreaks of infections as they did in other teams. But working in these conditions is very, very difficult. “

In this sense, Gallardo delved into the subject and asked that soccer is not an activity taken as within an island that does not suffer from the daily problems that everyone suffers. “Sometimes we lose our sight and believe that football is outside what is happening in the world. And we are not outside, we are inside. And you have to take it into account when talking and saying that everything should work. Nothing is working well in the world. So why should it work wonders in soccer? It doesn’t work wonders. And we have to deal with all these issues. If you travel or not, if they let you in or not … There are a lot of rarities that we have naturalized, “said the River coach.

In the last section of the response, the Doll made it clear that we must continue marching but with the necessary care. “We have to go forward. We cannot wait for all this to happen because we do not know when it will happen, nor do we stand idly by. No. We have to go forward within what is normal care and within the possibilities that we have to be one of the areas most controlled by sanitary controls “, said the coach” Millonario “. And – firmly – he remarked: “But there are many strange things that happen. let’s not naturalize things that are not natural“.

Look also

Look also

