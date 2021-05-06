Roma already have a new coach. It is about José Mourinho, no less. A strong bet that of the Italian institution. But before hiring the Portuguese, he set his sights on Argentina. And he looked for Marcelo Gallardo. River’s coach thanked the proposal, said he will not leave the club, but part of the answer left questions about his future. Is that the Doll He would have told them that he could only consider the offer as of December 31 of this year, the day his contract with the Núñez institution ends.

The Roma proposal came to Gallardo through his representative, Juan Berros, who was contacted by the top management headed by Dan Friedkin, an American businessman in the automotive sector who bought 86.6% of the shares of Roma in the last European summer. First, by mail. Then with a phone call. This was confirmed by sources close to the coach to Clarín.

But bargaining for the Doll will become the replacement for former Roma coach Paulo Fonseca, did not prosper. Gallardo expressed that he could consider it as of December 31, when his relationship with River will end, although this did not imply acceptance of the negotiations. It can be a fancy way of saying no, especially since you’re in the middle of triple competition. (Libertadores Cup, Professional League Cup and Argentine Cup) with River. However, His answer opens the unknowns for millionaire fans for the future.

Marcelo Gallardo, in the last press conference. Photo: Capture TV.

It was assumed that everything was given for Gallardo to continue beyond 2021. The reinforcements of the last semester were a sign. The possibility of thinking ahead. Also, with the intention of repatriating footballers who have already gone through their cycle, such as Sebastián Driussi, who would arrive in the middle of this year.

River’s idea is also to continue with the project headed by the Doll since June 2014. A plan that not only covers professional football but also the structure of Children and Youth. And that it will seek to deepen beyond that Rodolfo D’Onofrio will leave the presidency since by statute he will not be able to stand because only one reelection is allowed. The ruling party has already defined its formula with Jorge Brito and Matías Patanian to give continuity to the model that began at the end of 2013.

However, Gallardo’s response to Roma opened up question marks. Was it just an elegant answer? Or the Doll Are you thinking of ending your successful cycle at River at the end of the year and listening to proposals from Europe? In the Old Continent his name sounds more and more strongly.

Gallardo and Biscay, an inseparable duo. Photo: Marcelo Carroll.

In fact, it recently emerged that Barcelona had had contacts before they signed Quique Setién in January 2020. At that time, they had received a call from Eric Abidal, Barcelona’s sports director. In Catalonia they wanted him to replace Ernesto Valverde. But Doll I was with my head in River. He had already started the preseason in San Martín de los Andes and was involved with trying to win the 19/20 Superliga that finally remained in the hands of Boca.

On other occasions, he was also tempted by Monaco (where he was a player) and Lyon, both French clubs. Also, he received millionaire proposals from Fenerbahce of Turkey and Al Hilal of Saudi Arabia. The answer was always the same. Gallardo, through his representative, thanked him and said no. And in that refusal is his project in River, his passion for the club, his tranquility and the desire to be close to his family.

On the other hand, the response to Roma left questions about what might happen after December 31. Anyway, there is still more than seven months to go. And it’s a long time …

JCH.

