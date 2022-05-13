Although the Argentine DT Mauricio Pochettino days ago he expressed his intentions to continue in the position as coach of Paris Saint Germain, the leadership of the French team already has the decision made to find a replacement for him, so the first searches have already begun.
The name that itches is precisely a compatriot of Poche: it is nothing less than Marcelo Gallardotechnical director of River Plate since mid-2014, who has managed to imprint a marked identity on the club where he is already an undisputed idol, at the height of the greats.
The information that has already been confirmed by the prestigious newspaper L’Equipe marks that “Napoleon” is the maximum candidate to succeed him: “Another ex of the house (2007-2008) who has accumulated a good career leading River Plate, with two Copa Libertadores and one Sudamericana in particular” expressed the Gallic half.
In the list of possible DT’s of Paris Saint Germain that the medium published they also appear Anthony Contecurrently at Tottenham; Joachim Lowwith an important career in the German national team, and Thiago Mottawho started his experience at Spezia in Italy well.
We will have to see what decision Gallardo makes, who has a contract with the “Millionaire” until next December and he does not plan to leave early, as he previously showed when Barcelona sought him out in early 2020.
