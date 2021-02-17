Marcelo Gallardo already has his sixth reinforcement. This Wednesday afternoon the situation of Alex Vigo was unlocked and the right-back left by Colón de Santa Fe is already a River player. He will travel to Buenos Aires and this Thursday he will have a medical check-up at the Rossi clinic.

So that this operation could be carried out it was necessary to convince Cristian Ferreira to go on loan to Colón. It is that in addition to the almost two million dollars that River will pay the Santa Fe club for Vigo, the Sabalero leadership also wanted a footballer. And the coach, Eduardo Domínguez, wanted Ferreira yes or yes.

But the 21-year-old from Cordoba was not very seduced by the possibility of going to play for Colón. He had intentions of staying to fight her in River. That is what he had told Gallardo after they had a talk in which the Doll told him that he was going to be relegated.

Alex Vigo in a match against the Uruguayan River Plate for Sudamericana. Photo: EFE

However, Ferreira understood the situation and after speaking with his representative and his family, he gave the go-ahead to go to Colón and look for an opportunity to play and show himself. In addition, they confirmed that they will keep the contract that he receives in River. Then the definitive yes came. It will be on loan for a season, without a purchase option.

For its part, Vigo, a 21-year-old player, born in Santa Fe, is a great bet for Gallardo. Coach Millonario has been following him for a while and sees him as the replacement for Gonzalo Montiel in the future.

In the meantime, River has not yet withdrawn from the transfer market. He is not resigned by Juan Brunetta, the Parma midfielder, former Godoy Cruz. They are negotiating with the Italian club to get a loan with an option to buy and pay it compensation. What makes the situation difficult is that there are only a few hours left for the transfer market to close.

Will it be Matko Milijevic’s turn at River? Photo: EFE / Juan Ignacio Roncoroni.

For this reason, Gallardo moved quickly and surprised with another name for the leaders to initiate negotiations. It is the 19-year-old offensive midfielder Matko Miljevic, from Argentinos Juniors. The footballer with a Croatian surname born in the United States is in conflict with the La Paternal club because he has not yet renewed the contract that expires in June.

Meanwhile, José Paradela (they mark him as the successor of Nacho Fernández and Nacho himself praised him) and Agustín Fontana underwent the medical examination this Wednesday and in the afternoon they signed the respective contracts and from this Thursday they will be under the orders of Gallardo in the Ezeiza estate.

