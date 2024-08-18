Within River Plate, times of change are being experienced. The poor results led the “millionaires” team to bet on the return of Marcelo Gallardo to the technical direction after the dismissal of Martín Demichelis. Now, the coach wants to form a high-level squad before the market closes with the goal of winning everything, from the Liga MX, the ‘muñeco’ has already taken Maxi Meza, although, it is not his only wish, since he has also asked for a figure from the Tigres.
Sources in Mexico and Argentina confirm that Marcelo Gallardo has put on the table with River his desire to add Juan Brunetta, a starting player for Paunovic’s Tigres, to the squad. Although he has performed at a high level with the felines, he is not even close to matching what he showed with Santos, where he was the biggest goal generator in Liga MX, either as an assist or scorer. Marcelo wants a natural ’10’ and believes that Juan is up to the task he is looking for for his team.
Although Brunetta may certainly be tempted to leave for a giant in his country, the reality is that his transfer to River is far from easy. He has a contract until December 2027 and, he insists, he is key in Paunovic’s starting eleven. In addition, Tigres have spent around 10 million dollars on his purchase and in any case, they will not let him leave for a figure less than that.
#Marcelo #Gallardo #aims #sign #star #player #Tigres
