River Plate’s technical director, Marcelo Gallardo, assured that the historic 2-1 victory against Independiente Santa Fe de Colombia for the Copa Libertadores, with Enzo Pérez as goalkeeper, injured and without changes, will be “marked by fire” in the institution.

“Today has never been experienced. The victory will be marked and recorded very much by fire. It was not normal to play in the conditions in which we did. It remains for me to highlight the hearts of the players, how they performed and helped each other. They played for them, but by a lot of people who believed in them, “Gallardo said at a press conference.

“We did not take refuge, we did not play a mean game, beyond the circumstances, beyond the errors is our way of playing and we hit at the right times and that surprised Santa Fe. Then we defended the result with heart and nobility.” River’s DT pointed out.

Gallardo also explained why he chose Enzo Pérez, still injured, as a goalkeeper after the 20 casualties suffered by the squad due to the positive cases of Covid-19.

“The choice was due to the fact that we only had 11 players to complete and one of them, like him, was injured. It was not serious, but it was not going to allow him to develop normally,” said the Doll.

“He assumed it with courage. It is not easy to stand in a position that one does not know; it is not usual. It was a joint designation. I needed him to feel confident, beyond that the responsibility was going to be mine. We do not handle other names, such as they said in the week. We were going to need players with legs to support the game and he was the only one who couldn’t do it and made the decision to go to goal. Luckily everything went well, because it was difficult to expose a player to goal ” , said DT.

He also explained the reasons that led him to propose a game in which everything seemed to go as planned: River scored two goals in less than ten minutes and then he was able to play his game protecting the improvised goalkeeper.

“We were fully convinced that we would have the possibility of winning,” said the Doll-. We do not seek refuge or play a mean game. We were far from victimizing ourselves, it was not our intention, far from it. We tried to show a very strong focus, to believe that (winning) was possible if we made even efforts to defend our goalkeeper, to try not to get kicked, to isolate them, and I think it was done. “

Finally, Gallardo congratulated the youth Tomás Lecanda and Felipe Peña, in their debuts with the River shirt, and left a message: “I am happy for the team and for all the people of River who once again were able to enjoy temperance of his team and the heart of his team. “

