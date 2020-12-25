Marcelo is experiencing the other side of football, one of the most bitter. After savoring the sweetness of the title, touching the glory as Madrid’s pillar of the four European Cups and being one of the vertebrae of Zidane’s skeleton, he is tasting the gall of the bench. Mendy has taken the job away from him. The Brazilian has not played for seven consecutive games, something that he had only experienced with Capello, in 2006-07. But, as happened in Solari’s stage, where he also took the substitute syrup, he does not raise his voice. As second captain, he knows the importance of teaming up to achieve success. And, in addition, he is aware that age is beginning to weigh. Therefore it is already beginning to assess future options.

Last May, he stated in a talk with Cannavaro: “Age comes. Now I’m going to turn 32. I have some things in mind. I want to work. I don’t want to work with football directly. I have no characteristics to be a coach. But I always had one thing on my mind, I have lived many things in Brazil when I was 15 years old. I have seen many soccer agents say to some parents about their children: ‘Come on, come here I’m going to give you this and this. And in the end the child, having a lot of quality, stays on the road because the agent only thought about money. They have left a lot of kids screwed up. Many children have been screwed for wanting money before instead of working the child. He sold a child to another club, earned his money and ciao. I want to work to help these children, I want to work first with this “. That way of representation haunts his head although the option could well be reconsidered and Choose the one of ‘motivator’ seeing the great result that gave a video that the Fluminense U-17s saw before the final of the Brazilian Championship.

Before entering the arena of the Arena da Baixada, according to Globoesporte, the young people of Xerém received a motivational message from Marcelo, formerly of Fluminense: “Hello guys! I’m here to wish you luck in this final. May God be with you. I’m cheering a lot! As you know, I was at Xerém for a long time, I know what it is to play a final, I know what it is to live with all my teammates. So, one thing I ask of you: enjoy every moment. Enjoy! I am sure that from now on they will remember it, as I am now remembering the time when I lived in the Xerém. Guys, good luck and this title is ours! “ The Fluminense kids beat Atlético Paranaense 2-1 …