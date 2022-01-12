Marcelo Flores is one of the great promises that Mexican soccer has. The 18-year-old footballer made his debut with the senior Mexican team at the end of last year in a friendly against Chile despite not having played with the Arsenal first team. The Mexican-Canadian footballer has surprised with his process in the Gunners and has already been considered to be part of the English team’s under-21 and under-23 teams.
This January 11, Flores participated with Arsenal under-21 against Chelsea of the same category in a match for the Papa John’s Trophy. The Gunners they took the match by a score of 4-1. The Aztec attacker entered the field of play at minute 62 and did not take many minutes to be present on the scoreboard. Four minutes after entering the court, Flores scored his squad’s fourth and final goal over the Blues.
The Mexican attacker received a delayed pass inside the area and defined of first intention to beat the Chelsea goalkeeper. A few minutes later, Flores came close to scoring his second goal of the game, but a Blues defender knocked the ball off the line. The player from Tri recently debuted with the U23 squad and it is expected that at the end of this season or the next he will be able to have a few minutes with the first team in the Premier League.
Flores could be present in the first call of the Mexican National Team. Gerardo Martino gave the forward a few minutes in a friendly and could consider the Arsenal player for the first FIFA Date, which will take place in January.
