The activity in the 2022-2023 season of the Second Division of Spain for the Real Oviedo It started this Monday, August 15. Prior to his debut, the Mexican striker Marcelo Flores dDuring the last practice session, he showed off with a great goal that the team did not hesitate to show off on social networks.
Flowers He took the ball, headed towards the area and with his right leg hung the ball in the corner. A true jewel for the Mexican, who will be fighting for a starting position, along with his compatriot, Alonso Aceves who came from Pachuca.
Marcelo Flores debuted on matchday 1 against Andorra F.C. and entered as a substitute at minute 55. It must be remembered that the Aztec attacker left the lower categories of Arsenal to try his luck in the Real Oviedo. The Iberian team is looking to return to the First Division of the country, after more than 20 years of absence in the maximum circuit.
The performance of Flowers It will be essential for the whole of Spain, in addition, it will seek a place in the next World Cup Qatar 2022, who has repeatedly expressed his desire to play a World Cup representing the Mexican team.
