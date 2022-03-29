Abu Dhabi.- Seeking to spread the broad national culture, the Secretary of Foreign Affairs of Mexico, Marcelo Ebrard Casaubón toured the explosion “Intertwining cultures, from Mexico to the United Arab Emirates”in the capital Abu Dhabi.

The exhibition combines the works of the great masters of Mexican Popular Art and artisans of this emirate. The Mexican pieces show the cultural plurality and the geographic, ethnic and linguistic diversity that exists in our country. “We are making this visit to thank and underline the growing cultural presence of Mexican civilization throughout the world,” said Foreign Minister Ebrard.

With the support of Fomento Cultural Citibanamex, “Intertwining cultures” is presented within the framework of the official participation of Mexico in Expo 2020 Dubai and is part of the extramural cultural and artistic activities of the Mexico Pavilion. The exhibition will be open to the public until June 23 at the House of Artisans (Qasr Al Hosn) in Abu Dhabi.

“The intention is to create a dialogue between cultures,” Marcelo Ebrard remarked.who was accompanied by the Undersecretary for Multilateral Affairs and Human Rights, Martha Delgado, who is the promoter of the initiative.

Collaboration with the Louvre Abu Dhabi Museum

Mexico’s participation in Expo Dubai 2020 has fostered conversations and collaborations with various institutions in the United Arab Emirates.

The SRE has generated a collaboration with the Louvre Museum in Abu Dhabi that will enrich the relationship between both countries and benefit our cultural institutions. This collaboration aims to connect and build bridges with Mexican institutions to strengthen institutional and cultural cooperation.

The representation of Mexican history and art in the Permanent Galleries of the Louvre Abu Dhabi has been present since the opening of the museum in 2017. In these years, several pieces on loan have been displayed in a dedicated gallery entitled “The Americas”.

The SRE develops a new collaboration through the National Institute of Anthropology and History INAH, to jointly identify certain curatorial lines within the broader museum narrative of the museum, in which testimonies of the various cultures such as the Olmec, Teotihuacan can be shown. , Mayan and Aztec, which will allow the Louvre Abu Dhabi to highlight the unique history and art of Mesoamerica within its galleries.

That is why conversations have begun and there is great interest on both sides in exploring the collections of artifacts and works of art in the museums of Mexico to make loans of pieces from the national heritage.