I believe that this time is for women and it is for men, it is the time for us to form a team, it is the time for us to look for how we are alike, he affirmed Marcelo Ebrardwho this wednesday registered as an aspiring defense coordinator of the 4T .

“How can we make Mexico reach its greatness, one and the other, the north and the south, the center and the north, the center and the south, all and all, original peoples, the different ethnic communities in Mexico, for the greatness of Mexico. Marcelo, Morena, Mexico, everything will be fine,” said former Foreign Minister Ebrard.

In a hotel in Mexico City, where he officially registered in the presence of the national leader of Morena, Mario Delgado, and the party’s general secretary, Citlalli Hernández, Ebrard attended accompanied by his wife Rosalinda Bueso.

He mentioned that his tour begins on Monday, and that his motto is La Alegría. Why are we happy? she asked her. Because we care about people, highlighted the former Secretary of Foreign Relations, who said that he did not want to advance his strategy to surprise the other poppers.

Previously, Ebrard delivered his documentation for registration, which included two proposals from polling companies and a document demonstrating his resignation from officeand read out the commitments agreed upon for the election of the 4T defense coordinator.

In his message, the candidate for Morena expressed that he is the first to register, the first to leave office and the first in the polls: We have three first placeshe stated.