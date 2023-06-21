Whom the play did not come out to seek sympathy President Lopez Obradorwent to Marcelo Ebrardduring the startup of the internal competition by presidential candidacy of Brunette proposed to create the 4T secretariat and? Andres Lopez Beltran son of AMLO will head it

At first it was the note that captured all the media spotlight, but the reaction came from Andres Lopez Beltranhe son of the president who rejected the proposal to create the 4T secretariat and to lead it. In a political letter, he thanked the former foreign minister for the offer and made it clear that he was going to stay out of it.

The posture of the son of President López Obrador is not to intervene so that it cannot be used for or against any of the participants in the internal process of Brunette. From the outset, this proposal by Marcelo Ebrard caused negative comments and expressions against Andrés López Beltrán, they even took advantage of it to extract previous accusations from him.

It was obviously a flirtation desperate by Marcelo Ebrard by get along with the President Lopez Obradorit is known that it is not the ‘corcholata‘ favorite, has been the rebel candidate and his position had been very critical, to the point of causing the internal process to be brought forward, the political effervescence continues, so be very attentive.

Outstanding. He Governor Ruben Rocha yesterday was in National Palace in the conference ‘morning‘ accompanying the President Lopez Obradorwhere they signed the agreement of the IMSS Well-being Program for its operation in sinaloaalso attended by the state leaders of Sonora, Nayarit, Tlaxcala, Colima and Baja California Sur.

This agreement seeks to transfer to IMSS Bienestar 24 hospitals, comprehensive, general, specialties and 227 health centers, the latter highlighted by Governor Rocha as those that serve the poorest people and they are in rural communities.

National. For young people in politics, the appointment of Luisa Maria Mayor as secretary of the interiorbecause it represents the generational change and a sign of confidence because it will be number 2 of the federal government. AMLO He started his government with a woman in that position and that is how he wants to conclude.

It has to be said that Luisa Maria Mayor it is a guarantee of loyalty and she will have the challenge of her life to have the country’s domestic policy in her hands, she is a very social profile, from the left and will be the operator of the first circle of the National Executive. Many would have believed that the manager of the office, Alejandro Encinas would be ratified.

Diary. The good news is that since Monday the inscriptions for the program of Child Rehabilitation and Inclusion Center of the CRIT Sinaloa to care for children and adolescents with diagnoses such as cerebral palsy, autism, amputations, myelomeningocele, spinal cord injury, and genetic diseases.

For those interested, it is important to inform them that the application for registration to the telethon centerstarted on Monday and will be open until June 23 of this year, you can call by phone 800 8353 866 from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. So a great project fulfilled with the impulse and promotion of the Governor Ruben Rocha and the president of DIF Sinaloa, Eneyda Rocha.

Political Memory. “The defeat has something positive, is never final. On the other hand, victory has something negative: it is never final”: José Saramago.

@HectorPonce99

It may interest you: