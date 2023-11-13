Marcelo Ebrard during his press conference this Monday, in Mexico City. Madla Hartz (EFE)

Marcelo Ebrard will remain in Morena. The former chancellor has announced his decision after the last-minute ruling of the National Commission of Honesty and Justice that recognizes that there were improper practices and contrary to the principles of the party in the process and in the survey that defined Claudia Sheinbaum as a presidential candidate. . “He who denounces irregular practices is not a traitor, because there were some,” he said when giving his message with which he defined his political future. After negotiation, this weekend it was agreed that the former official would be the one to make the announcement. It is expected that in the next few hours the National Commission of Honesty and Justice will publish the resolution presented by the former chancellor that sought to annul the results of the survey that defined Claudia Sheinbaum as the presidential candidate. The partisan body accepts that there were irregularities, including the guilt of some public officials on whom sanctions will be imposed, but the process will not be reinstated.

“Why would I let go of what we did for 24 years?” said the former chancellor, who will continue in the party with the promise that those close to him will have spaces in the candidacies for 2024 and in the management bodies such as the National Executive Committee. . That he be recognized as part of the party was part of the negotiations he made with the presidential candidate. “This is a political understanding with Claudia Sheinbaum,” said Ebrard, who revealed that he had two meetings with Morena’s presidential standard-bearer. “I will always be looking to compete for the presidency of the Republic,” Ebrard warned. The national leadership of Morena, chaired by Mario Delgado, and the National Commission of Honesty and Justice announced last week that the resolution of the accusation presented by the former chancellor would not be until December. However, the negotiations took place at the last minute.

