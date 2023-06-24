The former chancellor Marcelo Ebrardcandidate for the coordination of the defense of the fourth transformation, affirmed that the decision of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation, which invalidated the second part of the Electoral Plan B of President Andrés Manuel López Obradorhas a political overtone contrary to the president, and spoke for a reform of the Judiciary.

“It is already very political, so next year the issue will be, the legislative function, corresponds primarily to the Legislative Power. So, next year the elections are held, well surely this will be one of the contents important when you vote, whether you agree or disagree,” Ebrard said.

The former head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is celebrating his fifth day of tours of the country. This Friday he met with women in Hidalgo, in an informative assembly in which he heard his “dreams”.

Upon his departure, he was questioned about the decision of the court ministers on Plan B of the electoral reform proposed by President López Obrador and whether the court made a political decision rather than a legal one.

“Well, the political and the legal cannot be dissociated. I would not say that. But it is evident that there is a political position contrary to the initiatives promoted by the federal Executive and its majority in Congress,” Ebrard pointed out.

This morning, President López Obrador affirmed that the Government of Mexico is respectful of the division and balance of the Legislative and Judicial powers, after the determination of the Court to invalidate the second part of the package of reforms to the electoral law proposed by the Executive.

“So, how is this difference going to be resolved? First, the first question you have to ask is, does the judiciary need a reform or not? Well, ask everyone. Are they satisfied with how the judiciary is doing or what Shall we reform?” Ebrard said later in Hidalgo.

“The majority will tell you, we will reform it. Can it be perfected? Of course, everything can be perfected. So let’s do that reform, but it will depend on the political balance of the coming year. Right now I see it as difficult to resolve”” , asserted the former head of the capital’s government.