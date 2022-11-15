On the eve of the start of work on the g20 Meeting, the Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard He spoke of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s proposal to apply a tax to large international corporations to finance support for one billion people living in poverty.

Before the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, who called a working dinner, and the leaders of South Africa, Rwanda, Argentina and Senegal, Ebrard maintained that this would allow, in the short term, Improve Life Quality of this part of the population.

“That is, if only a corporate tax of four percentwe could solve the problem of a billion people who only live on two dollars or less.

“Then yes we cannot guarantee peace in the short term, if we could guarantee that a billion people live much better in the short term,” he said.

Ebrard recalled that this proposal, devised by the Mexican President, was already raised in the Security Council of the United Nations (UN).

The G20 is made up of the 20 countries with the most important economies on the planetwhich together account for 90 percent of the world economy and 80 percent of international trade.

At the dinner, held in Bali, Indonesia, Ebrard urged the most industrialized countries to form the fund of 100 billion dollars to which they committed themselves with the Paris Agreement to help counteract climate change.

“A good message would be, financially speaking, to support the application of funds for the climate action throughout the world, Latin America, Africa, the Caribbean, Oceania, in this year 2023,” he said.

On the conflict in Ukraine, in tune with the leaders present, Ebrard He reiterated the need to adopt an approach based on peace and diplomatic solutions to conflicts and crises that impact the international community.

The Chancellor goes to the G20, whose work began yesterday night, on behalf of President López Obrador.

The group of 20 It is made up of: Germany, Saudi Arabia, Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, South Korea, United States, France, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, United Kingdom, Russia, South Africa, Turkey and the European Union .