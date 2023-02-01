Mexico.- Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard presented the route to follow for the electrification of transportation in Mexicoas part of an initiative developed jointly by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE) and the University of California.

In an interview with the media, Marcelo Ebrard indicated that “a job that we have done with the Ministry of Economy, CFE, the University of California, the Mexican automotive industrywhich is the route that our country will follow for the electrification of transport”.

The diplomat explained that the entire world is moving towards the use of electric vehicles, so it is necessary for Mexico to hurry so as not to be left out of competition in this industry, whose role is key in the country’s economy.

“This is happening all over the world. all economic competition is going to be electric vehicles, more and more, and less combustion vehicles, that is what will be the trend. There is great competition between the Chinese industry and the North American and European industry. It is very important for Mexico to take these actions to be on timebecause the automotive industry is very important for our economy, we are talking about more than 1 million people who work in the automotive industry,” Ebrard said.

The head of the SRE explained that, at the request of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, the electrification of transport has been a topic addressed in the meetings of the High Level Economic Dialogue with the United States.

Ebrard maintains that electric cars represent the future of the automotive industry. Photo: SRE

As part of these efforts, tomorrow, February 2, Ebrard and AMLO will travel to Sonora, where they will meet with US officials to present the sound plan and visit a solar power generation plant in Puerto Peñascowhich will allow Mexico to maintain its competitiveness.

“If you do not produce with clean energy, they are going to start asking you for certificates… it is an issue that we have to rush and that is why we are doing it,” he remarked.

He announced that next Friday they will be visiting the BMW plant in San Luis Potosiwhere the company will make a significant related to investments to produce electric vehicles that will determine the future of the automotive industry in Mexico.

Regarding the subject, Marcelo Ebrard also indicated that the federal government has as a priority to start manufacture batteries and semiconductors for the manufacture of vehicles, where there will be joint efforts with the United States, as discussed in the High-Level Economic Dialogue.

Questioned about Tesla’s interest in building a plant in Mexico, the foreign minister confirmed that Elon Musk’s company is interested in the project, but refused to provide more details about it, while stressing that the electric car company of the Billionaire already profits heavily from the Mexican auto industry.

“Tesla was able to verify during the pandemic that Mexico is a reliable country, that respects intellectual property, but that there are also 127 plants in Mexico that produce substantive parts for Tesla, that is, Tesla is already in Mexico, now another investment will probably come” , advancement.

Lastly, Ebrard acknowledged at the express question that the automotive industry has very high tax incentives in the country, so instead of increasing them, it will seek to provide companies in the sector with everything they need to strengthen investments.

