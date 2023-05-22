The one who hit a home run in the United States was the Secretary of Foreign Relations of Mexico, Marcelo Ebrard. Was received with honors at the Florida Rays stadium and for Randy Arozarenathe Cuban naturalized Mexican baseball player who has become the image and a major league superstar.

Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard took advantage of his work tour in the United States and hit a true home run, recovered an Olmec piece heritage from Mexico that was in Denver. With this a medal is hung before Beatriz Gutiérrezwife of President López Obrador, who heads those works.

He also inaugurated a Consulate of Mexico in Oklahoma City what he qualified ebrard like a promise kept with the community of countrymen in the United States, there he told them that their duty is to be close to Mexicans and protect them, another medal with voters abroad.

To close with a flourish, he took Randy Arozarena at his word and attended a Tampa Rays game in Florida, where he was received with honors, threw out the first pitch, played the national anthem and waved the Mexican flag. Form is substance, Marcelo Ebrard had a team shirt ready with his name and number 24, from the year of the election.

In the United States they are of protocols and a lot of formality, nothing is a casualityso Marcelo Ebrard received treatment of a presidential candidateit will be that he has the approval of the northern neighbors or he would simply be a like-minded candidate, the truth is that he had a great tour, he will no longer be able to complain about the preferential treatment to the other “corcholatas”, so be very attentive.

Outstanding. The election of the leadership of the PRI in Sinaloa he has painted them full body, they are not able to reach an agreementless than making a democratic process in accordance with its statutes, it is a complete mess that is being lived in the internal PRI.

The PRI is not serious, they have not met the deadlines, they approved an election method that is obviously not feasible, they bet on a single formula, they do not reach consensus, they make agreements in the Permanent Political Commission and in the publication of the summons says otherwise.

In the end, they publish the call to renew the leadership of the State Steering Committee and end up adding clause 12 that includes the attraction of the process by the CEN of the PRI, something that had not been voted on and was ruled out by majority during the vote of the Permanent Political Commission .

With all this Jesus Enrique Hernandez Chavezpresident of the State Commission for Internal Processes, was left in a very bad light, although we do not believe that he is going to resign from the party, should leave officein fact, since yesterday morning this version sounded loud.

Last week we are told that it was seen leaving sparks at Paola Garatethey may have told you that it was not in the plans, but he is going to negotiate something. You have to know how to read yesterday’s call, we believe that they could be closing a door on Erika Sanchez and add that they deactivate their first political godfather, Jesus “Chuquiqui” Hernandezthe manager of internal processes.

Hopefully the CEN of the PRI puts order in the tangled internal election for the leadership in Sinaloa. For now, we already know of three PRI members who have everything ready to register and compete as marked by the call for consultation with the base. Today more than ever there are no conditions for a single formula, there is no unity and the risk of fractures is high.

Political Memory. “Words are like leaves; when they abound, there is little fruit among them “: Alexander Pope.

