“Marcelo is missing, he is invited,” said Governor Rubén Rocha Moya in his weekly conference. Although there is still no date, the teams are already being coordinated so that the Secretary of Foreign Relations and the third “corcholata” of President López Obrador visit the state.

It is very clear that AMLO only has three “corchocolates”, as he defines his candidates for the presidency of the Republic, they are Claudia Sheinbaum, Adán Augusto López and Marcelo Ebrard, outside of them no one has real possibilities or they would have to go for the free, offline and without the support of the National Palace.

Today, everything indicates that President López Obrador would seek to leave the CDMX head of government as his successor, but there must be some “red flag” that makes him have a second option with the secretary of government, both mean absolute loyalty. and continuity to the 4T project.

Marcelo Ebrard, without a doubt, is the third card in the deck of President López Obrador, in the close team of the Executive there is mistrust, but no one can deny that he is a good profile and could even be the one to tip the balance with the businessmen, others They say that it is well seen by the neighbor to the north.

The one who goes free and against all odds, in addition to the fact that it is already very evident that he would be the rebel candidate, is the coordinator of the Morena senators, Ricardo Monreal. He already has time in an open campaign for the country, just like Ebrard, Sheinbaum and Adán Augusto. We will see if they achieve unity within Morena, it looks difficult.

For now, Governor Rubén Rocha was very clear, he said that a few days ago he spoke with Ricardo Monreal, who is his friend and is a politician who understands things, so with that confidence he has told him that how do you fight against President López Obrador would be very exposed in supporting him or making him a tour in Sinaloa.

There is definitely a lot of maturity in the two politicians, Rubén Rocha says that he cannot move personally, but as the governor of Sinaloa and I never want Sinaloa to do badly. He wants to say that, although in particular he is close to Monreal, he cannot support him because his investiture and position come first, as well as his loyalty to AMLO.

Surely in the coming months there will be a date for Marcelo Ebrard’s visit to Sinaloa where he has businessmen and farmers friends, they see him well and it would be very interesting if he measured popularity and strength with Adán Augusto and Claudia Sheinbaum, who have already been on successful tours in the condition.

Until now, the Secretary of the Interior, Adán Augusto, has been seen with more spark and skill than the Head of Government, the events were very good for both of them, but we see a more complete politician. Both are completely trusted by President López Obrador and we believe that the decision for the succession will be there.

Very attentive because whoever champions Morena’s candidacy, we believe that he is shaping up to win, both the president and the party have enough handicap and popularity left to achieve victory, add to it that there is no opposition, the Va por México alliance does not have a single weight box. Time is missing, we will see if the panorama changes.

Political Memory

I consider the one who conquers his desires to be braver than the one who conquers his enemies, since the hardest victory is the victory over oneself”: Aristotle.