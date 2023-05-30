The chancellor Marcelo Ebrard highlighted the “cultural power” of Mexico and its promising economic future, by presenting the Manual of Good Practices for attracting ‘nearshoring’ in the audiovisual industry.

During the event held on May 29, Marcelo Ebrard highlighted that during his visits abroad as Secretary of Foreign Relations (SRE), it is common for other countries to express their admiration for Mexico and its culturewhich represents a great “honor”.

“Mexico is a cultural powerIt is a great cultural power, that is not in doubt. If you saw every time I travel to countries as different as Indonesia, France, Russia -before the war with Ukraine-, or China or India, I always represent Mexico -besides it is an honor and a privilege – always the first step is a recognition of mexican cultureI mean, they see us as a great civilization and as a very powerful culture“, he stressed.

The candidate for the presidential candidacy of Morena affirmed that cultural activities are a key point for the future of society and the country’s economy due to their strategic importance, their essence and their economic impact, but also because of “the projection of Mexico abroad“.

In view of the above, Ebrard explained that it was decided to organize the Second Meeting of Production Companies with the Motion Picture Association (MPA) and the National Chamber of the Film Industry (canacine), so that municipalities and state governments promote themselves to attract ‘nearshoring’.

For this, the foreign minister and his team had to travel to California and Texas in the United States, in addition to going to Florida soon, in order to meet with representatives of the audiovisual industrylooking for that increase their production in Mexico.

As a result of their needs, the Manual of Good Practices was elaborated in joint work, which will be a guide to “facilitate the work” of companies in the audiovisual industry in the country. “That’s the goal: to attract, facilitate and support,” he insisted.

Marcelo Ebrard announced that the manual can be consulted online on the Canacine website and will also be disseminated on the SRE website, from where it is intended to be made available to all the Mexican embassies in the world.

“Although it is aimed at governments, let’s say state and municipal and the federal government, it will also help us to promote you and attract investment and cultural dialogue from around the world,” said the chancellor.