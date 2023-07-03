Marcelo Ebrard carried out a visit to the city of Cuernavacain the state of Morelos, where he met with the inhabitants of the town. The scene of this meeting was the popular neighborhood Antonio Baronawhere the ex-chancellor stood on a rustic frame made of planks to address the people gathered in a circle.

Following the same dynamic as in other cities, Ebrard called to focus on combating violence and insecurityhighlighting his successful experience at the head of the capital’s Police during the administration of Andrés Manuel López Obrador as head of Government, when crime rates were reduced.

“Peace is the fruit of justice”, expressed Marcelo, emphasizing the importance of persevering in this objective. He recalled how in Mexico City, both he and López Obrador managed to reduce insecurity and put an end to kidnappings.

During his speech, Marcelo Ebrard also mentioned the desire for Mexico to overcome poverty and that people do better, with decent wages and advancement opportunities.

Amid the music and the animation of the merchants, the former head of government paid a visit to the Adolfo López Mateos Market, located in the downtown area of ​​Cuernavaca. With nostalgia, he remembered his childhood and how he used to visit that market with his family, buying sandals.

There, he stopped at shops, greeted vendors and listened to people’s dreams and needs, while enjoying a taste of cheese and acceding to photo requests.

During his tour, Ebrard highlighted the importance of markets as generators of employment and as an essential part of the local economy.

He mentioned that the jobs found in these places cannot be replaced by self-service services or apps like uberand emphasized the need to work hard to maintain and strengthen these jobs.

Likewise, he called for the organization of a national market forum, with the aim of creating a work team committed to their development and prosperity.

During his visit to the City of Eternal Spring, Marcelo Ebrard also attended the “Youth with Rhythm” concert at the Benning Music Academy, near the old railway station.

This concert is part of the efforts to rescue youth from crime and transform their lives. Ebrard praised the success of this initiative and highlighted the transformative power of ideas when put into practice.

Within the framework of his visit, Marcelo took the opportunity to commemorate the fifth anniversary of the triumph of the Fourth Transformation, the political project headed by President López Obrador.