Guerrero.- The chancellor Marcelo Ebrard spearheaded the delivery of a collector project for wastewater treatment in AcapulcoGuerrero, which was promoted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE).

Through a statement, the SRE highlighted the participation of Marcelo Ebrard in the delivery of the executive project for the installation of collectors for the collection, conduction and treatment of wastewater in Acapulco.

The delivery took place in the Protocol Room of T2 of the Mexico City International Airport (AICM), where Ebrard was accompanied by the Mayor of Acapulco, Abelina López; the Undersecretary for Multilateral Affairs and Human Rights, Martha Delgado; the Mexican consul in Orlando, Juan J. Sabines; the CEO of Red MetersDavid Month, and the CEO of bedJesus Flores.

The project, which was promoted by the SRE and was announced on July 21, aims to reduce pollution in the La Sabana river of Acapulco, for which it contemplates the construction of more than 20 kilometers of collectors and 13 km of desilting, in addition to rehabilitating the Renacimiento treatment plant.

It is estimated that the work will benefit around 236 thousand people residing in 79 neighborhoods neighboring the La Sabana river, for which the mayor of Acapulco thanked Ebrard for his support of the port of Guerrero.

Mayor Abelina López thanked Marcelo Ebrard for the SRE’s support to Acapulco. Photo: SRE

“I want to thank Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard for the support he has given us to Acapulco, I have always said that you are someone who has that far-reaching vision and I am sure that this institutional relationship between the Foreign Ministry, the municipality of Acapulco and with the support of the company Red Meters, through David Month, we will have to achieve this desired dream”, mentioned Abelina López.

“Abelina, thank you for everything you are doing, it is a pleasure to support you, this is a good case, thank you very much for your management and work,” replied the head of the SRE.

The Foreign Ministry promoted the project through the General Directorate of Political Coordination, with the support of the Consulate of Mexico in Orlandowith a total cost estimated between 6 and 8 million dollars.

It should be noted that 1.5 million of the total amount will be contributed directly by the companies AECOM and Red Meterswhile the rest will be managed by Red Meters before the U.S. government and its Trade and Development Agency (USTDA).

The agency headed by Ebrard stressed that its priority is to promote projects and investments that improve the quality of life of communities in Mexico.