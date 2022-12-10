Mexico.- Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard defended the decision to offer political asylum for Pedro Castillo after his dismissal as president of Perurejecting acts of interventionism in the internal affairs of the South American country, as Peruvian politicians accused the government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO).

In a press conference during his visit to Monterrey, Marcelo Ebrard recalled that Mexico has a long diplomatic tradition of asyluma right that “has not been denied to anyone”, so Pedro Castillo would not be the exception.

He explained that the former president of Peru sent the request for political asylum to Mexico in the early hours of Tuesday, December 6, hours before announcing the dissolution of the Peruvian Congress and being dismissed for “permanent moral incapacity”, which led to his arrest a few streets from the Government Palace.

“The right of asylum is a traditional right of MexicoAs far as I can remember, no one has been denied the right of asylum. We received the request from President Castillo on Tuesday morning, around 2 in the morning. There is an established procedure in Mexico and that request that has had us is ongoing,” Ebrard said about the asylum to Castillo.

On the criticisms of Peruvian politicians who accused the AMLO government of interventionism in the affairs of Peruthe Secretary of Foreign Relations (SRE) denied interference and maintained that everything is in “adherence to the diplomatic tradition of Mexico.”

Defend AMLO’s opinion

The diplomat added that the Mexican government has an opinion on the crisis in Peru, and it is the one given by President López Obrador, who said that same day in Monterrey that the dismissal of Pedro Castillo was an act in violation of democracy.

Marcelo Ebrard assured that Mexico’s position regarding what happened in Peru is shared by other countries, although he did not say which ones, and reiterated that many people have received support from the Mexican government through political asylum, as was the case of the Russian revolutionary León Trotsky.

“It is not an eagerness to be intervening… what we are externating, asserting the tradition of Mexican asylum… that has been my whole life, Mexico has always offered asylum, there have been great figures in Mexico, from Trotsky and many other people,” he said.

The foreign minister announced that they will respond to the accusations of the Peruvian legislators through the Mexican Embassy, ​​rejecting affectations in the relationship between Mexico and Peru, which they consider “brotherly people.”

“I don’t think there is any reason to think that there is a distance between two brother nations, Peru is a sister nation and we are very interested that they do well, that they succeed in things, hopefully they have the best possible conclusion”, remarked Ebrard.

