This April 1 concluded the work tour carried out by the Secretary of Foreign Affairs (SRE), Marcelo Ebrard in countries of Middle East and India. During this period, the foreign minister met with government leaders and investment funds to promote economic cooperation with Mexico.

One of his last work meetings was in India, where Mexico laid the foundations to strengthen the production from vaccines and medications with Indian technology, as well as to attract investment to the country.

At this meeting, leading a delegation made up of officials from the health sector, businessmen and researchers, Ebrard held meetings this Friday in Mumbai -India’s financial capital- with senior executives from CIPLA, Mahindra Group and Tata, global companies from that country. He also held a working lunch with Indian businessmen interested in investing in Mexico, as well as with representatives of Mexican companies based in India, including Cinepolis, Kidzania and Bimbo.

At this meeting, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard announced the opening of a Mexican consulate in Mumbai to facilitate business between the two countries and to promote people of Mexican origin.

Ebrard’s visit to India concluded in New Delhi, where the purpose was to strengthen the Mexican health system by negotiating agreements for the transfer of technology to produce vaccines and medicines in Mexico.

The foreign minister pointed out that this proposal has the objective of making a common development of new technologies to create vaccines that also allows the production platform in Mexico to grow.

“We are talking about papilloma, we are talking about rubella, we are talking about triple, also for insulin. Mexico needs large-scale insulin production, India can be a great partner for that”affirmed the foreign minister, who also announced that next week the work meetings of Mexican businessmen in India will continue.

In addition to India, Ebrard also made working visits to Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, countries in which he held meetings with government authorities, large businessmen and investment and cooperation funds.