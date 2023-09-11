Marcelo Ebrard and Claudia Sheinbaum, during a press conference, in an archive image. Galo Cañas Rodríguez (Cuartoscuro)

Former Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard has taken his battle against Morena and the internal process in which the former Head of Government of the capital Claudia Sheinbaum was chosen as a virtual presidential candidate to the legal field. Ebrard has presented an appeal to the party’s National Commission of Honesty and Justice to demand the annulment and repetition of the internal vote. Going to partisan bodies is the first step in the legal strategy of the former Foreign Secretary, who last week was declared second place in the survey carried out by Morena to define his candidacy. If the party’s jurisdictional body dismisses Ebrard’s complaint or rules against him, the former chancellor may take the matter to the federal Electoral Court (TEPJF), which will have the final say. This Monday, the former official has a meeting scheduled with politicians loyal to his cause to define what route he will follow in the face of the 2024 elections. Ebrard has marked his distance from the party and Sheinbaum, and has given signs that he could launch a plan B to ensure his appearance on the ballot next year.

Ebrard’s appeal was presented before the Morenoist commission on Sunday afternoon. The former chancellor has listed in the document the reasons why he considers that the internal process of defining the candidacy was irregular. According to the official letter, the Morena Survey Commission always acted in favor of the former president of Mexico City, especially the head of that party body, Ivonne Cisneros, and commissioner Rogelio Valdespino, who have publicly expressed their support for Sheinbaum. It is also noted that officials from the Welfare Secretariat in charge of delivering the Government’s social programs actively campaigned in favor of the former ruler; Likewise, it is reported that some pollsters were previously Sheinbaum brigade members (or promoters).

The complaint states that this is a case of diversion of public resources in favor of a candidate and that it constitutes a constitutional violation that “returns us to a level of corruption from the last century.” “The deliberate and clientelistic use of the Welfare Secretariat violates the impartiality agreements established by the same party. Officials in all government sectors have at all times the obligation to impartially use the public resources that are under their responsibility, without influencing the fairness of the competition between political parties,” the document says.

The lawsuit includes photos and videos that support allegations that Welfare workers convinced beneficiaries to endorse Sheinbaum in the survey. Testimonies are also mentioned from officials who claim to have been pressured to do campaign work in favor of the former president, such as painting fences, hanging banners or posting messages on their social networks. “As can be seen, different servants of the nation were present carrying out the surveys, which generated pressure on the electoral citizens to vote for the person that these servants were promoting, that is, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo,” the lawsuit states. .

Another reason listed by Ebrard as a cause for the annulment of the internal survey is that the team of the former head of the capital’s government had access to privileged information that allowed her to campaign in the sections where the survey was going to be applied. “Knowing in advance the sample and sections to be surveyed allows operations to be deployed to promote the candidate prior to the survey, as has been seen in several sections and has been reported to the Morena incident table. The flyers, propaganda and visits to the sections in advance automatically reflect the filtering of the sample and the operation that was used during the survey process in favor of the candidate,” it is stated.

It is added that there was also a serious violation of the chain of custody of the packages that contained the ballots where citizens marked which candidate they preferred as a candidate. Ebrard’s appeal initially states that the person in charge of custody was Alejandro Peña, a collaborator of Gabriel García, former head of the social programs office at the federal level, today a candidate for mayor of Iztapalapa and an ally of Sheinbaum. The document indicates that there were “irreparable omissions” in the care of the packages: “From ballot boxes that have not arrived at the safekeeping headquarters, custody in private homes and the lack of a transfer operation have meant that we have cases where it is unknown who collects the packages, their transfer and their safekeeping,” it is indicated.

The complaint adds that during the survey survey there were also various irregularities. For example, that a Sheinbaum representative was found with ballot boxes in the trunk of her car in Chiapas; that in Sonora the interviewers traveled in the same vehicles as the former president’s operators; that in Veracruz the demoscopic firms hired to carry out the “mirror” surveys were exchanged for the pollsters; or that in Oaxaca a coordinator had in his possession ballot boxes without ballots.

Ebrard maintains that the entire process was “flawed” and that the violations are not reparable, so the reinstatement of the prison sentence would proceed and, also, the sanction of the militants who committed the irregularities. It is foreseeable that the Morena Honesty Commission will dismiss the former chancellor’s complaints, in line with the statements made by the party leadership in the sense that, although there were “eventualities”, these were not decisive in influencing the final result. .

