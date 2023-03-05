India.- Chancellor Marcelo Ebrard Casaubon welcomed the successful negotiation, after many years of efforts by the international community, of the international treaty for the conservation and sustainable use of biodiversity in the oceans.

Yesterday it culminated, at the headquarters of the United Nationsthe negotiation process on the essential aspects of an international legally binding instrument on the conservation and sustainable use of marine biological diversity of areas beyond national jurisdiction (BBNJ Instrument).

The new treaty will be the starting point for carrying out the obligations of conservation and sustainable use of marine biodiversity in the area and on the high seas, which make up 95% of the oceans and are essential for life on Earth.

This agreement represents a unique opportunity to achieve global governance, based on multilateral coordination and cooperation mechanisms, under the principle of the common heritage of humanity.

The BBNJ instrument keeps alive the 30×30 goal – protect 30% of the world’s oceans by 2030 – as it provides a pathway to creating fully or highly protected areas in the world’s oceans. This is complemented by other measures for the protection and conservation of the high seas, in addition to those that may be adopted by regional or national organizations, aimed at the conservation of marine biodiversity.

He Chancellor Ebrard He assured that “Mexico has worked very hard for this”, for which “we are very happy” […] Imagine already protecting 30% of the oceans”.

“Sometimes we do not realize the devastation in the sea, we do not see it, we do not perceive it or we cannot measure it, and it is a gigantic devastation that must be stopped, that is why this treaty is important,” said the secretary from Mumbai, India.

The BBNJ Instrument will favor the creation of protected natural areas, as well as the monitoring and evaluation of the impacts on the marine environment caused by human activities carried out in areas beyond national jurisdiction. In the same way, a fair and equitable distribution of the benefits of access to marine genetic resources will be promoted, respecting the national interests derived from Mexico’s position as a coastal State.

The Secretary of Foreign Relations recognizes the participation of the Mexican delegation in the negotiation of the BBNJ Instrument, not only within the framework of the Conference, but also in the construction of consensus and alliances in the periods between sessions.

From the beginning of the process, Mexico was a co-facilitator, together with New Zealand, of Resolution 72/294 of the United Nations General Assembly, in which the need to develop this instrument was recognized, and the establishment of a Conference Intergovernmental to make it a reality.

Similarly, Mexico worked together with the Common Positioning Group of Like-Minded Latin American States (CLAM) and led a group of States with similar ideas, opinions and interests, which included intersessional workshops, fostering spaces for exchange and discussion.

Finally, since February 2022, Mexico joined the BBNJ High Ambition Coalition, with the aim of consolidating a strong instrument, resistant to the passage of time, and separated from economic interests that could stop or cancel it.

With the agreements agreed on the substantive aspects of the BBNJ Instrument, only the finalization of the technical issues related to its drafting remains.