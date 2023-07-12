Marcelo Ebrard continues his tours throughout the country presenting the ANGEL Plan as a solution to combat insecurity. After the presentation in Mexico City, The former foreign minister took his message to Guanajuato, where he held informative assemblies in Celaya and León.

The main focus of the meetings was the urgent need to address the problem of insecurity in the country. Ebrard recalled that he was responsible for bringing the vaccines against COVID-19 to the population, fulfilling its mandate and demonstrating its ability to face challenges.

The ANGEL Plan, which is currently a dream and a desire, Ebrard pointed out, will be part of the 2024-2030 Nation Project promoted by Morena.

The former head of the Ministry of Foreign Relations invited all those who wish to join this effort to join and assured that he is willing to demonstrate that a safer Mexico can be achieved.

In his speech, Ebrard highlighted his previous experience in the field of security. He recalled that in 2002 he accepted the invitation of Andrés Manuel López Obrador to be chief of the Mexico City Police, facing situations of insecurity such as kidnappings and robberies.

During his administration, he pointed out that he implemented various measures to professionalize the police forces and combat corruption.

One of the key aspects of the ANGEL Plan is the use of advanced technologiessuch as surveillance cameras, to support the security forces in their work. Ebrard emphasized that these cameras do not replace, but rather complement the work of the police, providing evidence for investigations and guaranteeing respect for human rights.

Regarding privacy concerns, Ebrard compared the level of information that can be obtained from a cell phone with the surveillance system proposed by the ÁNGEL Planmaking it clear that it is not a violation of privacy.

To illustrate the effectiveness of the plan, Ebrard presented a video that showed how ANGEL can collaborate with the National Guard to stop criminals. The system uses facial recognition technology and drones to track and follow suspects, providing real-time information to security forces.

With these proposals, Marcelo Ebrard seeks to generate confidence in his ability to address the problem of insecurity in Mexico and position the country as a leader in the implementation of efficient security strategies.