Mexico.- The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE), Marcelo Ebrard Casaubón, announced that, in the conversation held by the presidents of Mexico and the United States last year in Washington, the Mexican government agreed to invest $700 million in different border projects.

During his participation in the Strategic Border Infrastructure Forum, the Mexican Foreign Minister made it public that the government of President López Obrador approved a total of 14 infrastructure projects on the border shared with the US territory.

In this sense, Ebrard Casaubón emphasized that despite the fact that all the endorsed projects have different degrees of progress, this does not mean that, as far as this issue is concerned, everything has been resolved.

“This is an investment to date of 700 million dollars approved and all are already in stages of different degrees of progress; it does not mean that everything is already resolved, but I think we are in the right direction,” he explained.

Likewise, the Mexican official stressed that, what has been achieved so far by the Mexican federal government in terms of border infrastructure, in the past it would have taken more than a decade to achieve it.

Meanwhile, the head of the SRE stressed that, in the new geopolitical reality that exists, one of the highest priorities is the proper functioning of the border shared by Mexico and the United States.

In this vein, he argued that the proper functioning of the shared border is key between two countries whose economic and productive integration It is one of the most important in the world.

“With the new geopolitical reality that we have, in addition to other risks, the fact that the border between Mexico and the United States works well has a high priority for obvious reasons, because the integration between the two countries is going to accelerate also due to reshoring. , because we have integrated our production processes and because we have a High-Level Dialogue between the two governments to accelerate the security of our supply chains,” he said.

Finally, Marcelo Ebrard emphasized that, because Mexico will increase its medical, pharmaceutical and electromobility production capacitythe border crossings with the United States territory are key.

“We are going to increase our production capacity in many areas: medical equipment, pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, electromobility, and that is going to cross the border, so we have no time to lose,” he concluded.