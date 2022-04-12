Mexico.- The Secretary of Foreign Affairs of Mexico, Marcelo Ebrard Casaubonreported that there are two Hispanic-Americans among those injured in the shooting that took place at a station in the Subway in New York City.

Through his Twitter account, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard indicated that he was in contact with the Consul of Mexico in New YorkJorge Islas, who reported 15 people injured in the incident, including two Hispanic individuals, whose nationality is unknown.

“I am informed by Jorge Islas, Consul in New York, that there are 15 wounded in the shooting this morning. Two of them, in medical care, are Spanish speakers and are out of danger. As soon as possible we will know your nationality. Our solidarity with the victims,” the official wrote.

Marcelo Ebrard will follow up on updates on the shooting, as it was carried out in Brooklyn, near Sunset Park, where there is a significant number of Mexican residents.

Looking for shooter

The authorities of New York They are looking for the man who opened fire this Tuesday morning during rush hour in the subway and left sixteen wounded, ten of them with bullets, in a chaotic attack that they have described as “violent” but not of a terrorist nature.

Four hours after the events, Police Chief Keechant Sewell told the media that the shooting is not being investigated as terrorism, noting that “although it has been a violent incident, apparently no one has been fatally injured as a result of this case.” .

Of the ten wounded by bullets, half are in critical but stable condition, said a health source.

Authorities are now looking for the suspect, a man wearing a green construction vest and gas mask who launched a device to fill the train car with smoke before shooting at passengers inside as he passed through Brooklyn. .

According to security videos, the person responsible for the attack, who presumably escaped in the midst of the confusion, is black, of average height and corpulent build, the police chief said.

The event took place around 8:30 in the morning while the train was waiting to enter the 36th Street station, at the height of the Sunset Park neighborhood, at which time the individual launched his device to spread smoke, opened fire and He injured “multiple people on the train and on the platform,” Sewell said.