Wednesday, August 2, 2023
Marcelo, dismayed, sends a painful message after injuring Luciano Sánchez

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 2, 2023
in Sports
0
Marcelo, dismayed, sends a painful message after injuring Luciano Sánchez

Marcelo

Marcelo, Fluminense player.

Marcelo, Fluminense player.

The Brazilian was the protagonist of a painful action in Copa Libertadores,

Argentinos Juniors and the Brazilian Fluminense tied 1-1 in a match marked by a large number of fouls and by the brutal injury that Marcelo inflicted on
Luciano Sanchez.

The game came to a standstill when the left side of the tricolor, Marcelo Vieria tries to escape the defense, but ends up stepping on the leg of the Argentine defender, Luciano Sánchez, who had to leave on a stretcher.

Despite the fact that the video assistant referee’s review showed that there was no intention to hurt on the part of the Flu player, the judge understood that he had to expel him to try to control the match. Vieria -former player of Spanish Real Madrid- did not dispute the decision and accepted the red card, appearing heartbroken and remorseful, although the damage had already been done.

(See here the terrible injury that Luciano Sánchez suffered in the Copa Libertadores)

Marcelo’s apology

Luciano Sanchez injury.

After the match ended, the Brazilian winger didn’t take long to send a message about what happened on the pitch.

“Today I have had to live through a very difficult moment on the pitch. I accidentally injured a colleague by profession. I want to wish you the best possible recovery, Luciano Sánchez. All the strength in the world!”wrote Marcelo.

The Fluminense club also sent a message of support to the player for the injury suffered.

SPORTS AND EFE

