Between political and business class in Mexico there was the image of Marcelo Ebrad like that of an intelligent, fanged politician, a skilled guy with political experience, he was head of government in Mexico City and has just left the Foreign Ministry, even if we go back to his origins as the apprentice of an old school politician PRI member Manuel Camacho Solis, as well Ebrad He built an image of being a political professional among allies and opponents.

However, it is surprising that a “professional” finishes an internal presidential succession process knowing perfectly well the written and unwritten rules of that process and thus decided to accept to compete, but what is truly incredible is that he ended up defeated without a defined plan. Pit Marcelo You can see him improvising, trying to buy time because he has not been able to tie his play out of Brunette or worse yet, it is not clear where it will end. Frankly when I heard on the radio that Ebrad I was not going to attend the presentation of the results of the surveys, I believed that someone with the experience of the former chancellor would already have a defined route of action. But no, quite the opposite, it has been one failed improvisation after another.

First he says that “he is leaving Morena because he no longer has a place or space in the movement”; then he says that he always doesn’twho first goes to talk to his team, then tries to impose an ultimatum on Morena, the PT and the Green and the entire 4T that “if they don’t reinstate the procedure then Morena is going to leave” It is disappointing to see a politician lose himself in anger, blinded by frustration at not having been, to the point of making improvised decisions more with his belly than with his mind Don’t worry, Marcelo had enormous capital that he himself undermined in an explosive and rapid way in a few days; He disdained the entire movement of the 4T by saying that he “is going to form his own Movement” instead of seeking to strengthen the Movement founded and still heads the President Lopez Obrador; He refused to be the coordinator of the senators, a very important position, and throws away his strength to negotiate deputations, senatorships, even some of the 9 governorships that will be in dispute in 2024 concurrently. Marcelo is not an old man, he would still have a chance in 2030, but if in the end he is going to get angry and kick the table, what incentive does he offer to his potential allies in the future? I mean, hold on to the brush because I’m going to remove the ladder because I’m already outraged.

Marcelo his last way to appear on the presidential ballot in 2024 has it Dante Delgado with Citizen Movement; neither Ebrad nor MC have absolutely any real chance of winning the presidential election in 2024, however Ebrad’s candidacy with MC carries a huge double-edged risk; On the one hand, there will be some who celebrate it because when observing the focus groups we see that the profile of Marcelo and MC himself goes directly to the middle classes and sectors that could have the most impact on the PRIAN candidate. Xochitl Galvez and not so in Claudia Sheinbaum of Brunettebut Dante The PRI would have to impose Marcelo as its candidate against young leaders like Alvarez Maynez, Colosio and Samuel, to name a few. But be careful, because on the other hand Marcelo could play it Jorge Castañeda style and Marcelo’s candidacy could become the waterloo for Dante in MC.

In 2012 Patricia Mercado did enormous lobbying with Dante to sell him the idea that MC’s best candidate was former Foreign Minister Jorge Castañeda; María de la Heras (then a pollster for Milenio) has published a survey where she gave 8 percentage points of voting intention. Dante told Paty, “I agree that Jorge would be our best candidate, as long as he stayed until the end, but he is going to get out and leave all the campaigns for deputies and senators behind. Jorge had already traveled the country for two years where he had a very successful financing strategy for his campaign, the strongest businessmen in Mexico supported him, because Castañeda sold them a single idea “if not I am up to win, with 5 points I will go down.” and I raise my hand to the winner, in a close race, I will not be president, but I can decide who will be the next president.” Dante knows that Marcelo can play Castañeda and Dante will end up looking ridiculous without a candidate and with an even smaller number of seats and seats, which is actually what he is looking for. MC with Dante. In any case, the big loser is Marcelo, and he made the same mistake as his teacher Camacho, he did not learn the most important lesson from his teacher.

