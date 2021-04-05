Marcelo Ciarrocchi was the man of the weekend on the first date of the Top Race season at the Gálvez in the City of Buenos Aires. He won the race and tops the standings. However, its history is not limited to full throttle in this category or in the Super TC2000. This 34-year-old from Cordoba is one of the few Argentine drivers who had the luxury of competing hand-in-hand with German Sebastian Vettel, four times Formula 1 champion. Here is his particular route.

Far from the stereotypes imposed for elite pilots, Ciarrocchi has a past as striking as it is respectable. And all on the basis of effort. He ran in Europe when he was very young, but he could not stay there. He returned to the country to drive a truck of family entrepreneurship to start over from scratch.

“In 2000 I was able to go to Europe to race the karting championship and in 2001 at the Italian Open. There the Argentine engineer Sergio Rinland gave me the opportunity to participate in a test in the prestigious CRG team in 2002. I was as an official driver until the end of 2003. The following year I raced for Adrián Campos’s team in Spain, but there the economic situation it did not help me to continue. And I had to turn around ”, Ciarrocchi commented to Clarion, on a note from 2019, when he won his first Super TC2000 race.

Ciarrocchi, winner of the Top Race in Buenos Aires

“In Europe I raced with riders who were from my litter, like Sebastian Vettel and Nico Hulkenberg. With Vettel I raced in the European in 2000. We are barely a few months apart in age. And with Hulkenberg we raced for the same brand (CGR) ”, recalls the Cordovan, who in 2018 was TC2000 champion with Citroën.

Ciarrocchi returned to his city and must have forgotten to run. Although passion kept him expectant, attentive to any possibility that arose, both at home and abroad, beyond the economic obstacles that always functioned as a handbrake.

Marcelo Ciarrocchi, a life of struggle.

“I came back from Europe, I finished my secondary studies and I dedicated myself to family work. Away from motorsport. I am a buyer and driver for the company, which is a fruit and vegetable warehouse in Almafuerte, Córdoba. We work with the whole family, my mom, my dad and my two brothers. They allow me to take off to race motorsport, which was my priority. And that is why we make this effort. Luckily I was able to return that sacrifice with satisfaction ”, he said.

He was able to return to big motorsport, in the Super TC2000, where he currently runs, and also in the Top Race, which had him as the first winner of the 2021 season on a podium completed by Diego Azar and Fabricio Persia. The next date of the Top Race will be May 16.