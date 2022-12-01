The budget rapporteur, Marcelo Castro (MDB-PI), told the Power360 this Thursday (1st.Dec.2022) that it would be possible to join the PEC that allows you to breach the spending ceiling to pay the Brazil Aid of R$ 600 in 2023 with the one presented by Senator Tasso Jereissati (PSDB-CE), which expands the ceiling limit to R$ 80 billion from next year.

Castro said he agreed with Jereissati’s text, but not with the amount. According to the senator, by raising the ceiling by BRL 80 billion, BRL 70 billion would be committed to Auxílio Brasil and only BRL 10 billion would remain to be invested in other areas that need resources, such as health.

🇧🇷I myself do not see how to close the Budget without a PEC. What we are doing here is not because Lula won. Whoever won, we would be doing the same thing. The country does not work with this budget”, he declared.

JOINING OF PECs

To Power360Castro indicated that an alternative to accommodate expenses with social programs would be to increase the ceiling by BRL 80 billion and breach the limit on public spending with the amount necessary to fund the BRL 600 of the Brazil Aid, which totals BRL 70 billion .

🇧🇷The R$ 80 billion that were increased would meet the needs of this year’s Budget, for example, in health, education, science and technology, the country’s housing program and infrastructure. And the advantage of raising the ceiling is that it already solves a problem definitively. I mean, I would already have a ceiling forever corrected by the IPCA🇧🇷he stated.

PROPOSAL VALIDITY

Initially, the proposal presented by Castro removes the Auxílio Brasil from the spending ceiling for 4 years. The deadline, however, does not please some opposition congressmen. They support a PEC valid for 1 year.

Castro said that “there is a consensus” in the Senate on the need to ensure the payment of BRL 600 of the Aid and that legislative technicians recommend a text with a minimum term of 2 years.

🇧🇷In April of next year, the new government will send the LDO to Congress [Lei de Diretrizes Orçamentárias] 2024. It would be unreasonable to approve a PEC now in December and approve another PEC between January and April in order to know how much the 2024 budget would be”, declared.

Despite disagreements over the term, Castro says that the 2-year validity should “prevail🇧🇷

PT leader in the Senate, Paulo Rocha (PA), stated there is “flexibility” to negotiate the validity of the measurebut that the Auxílio Brasil of R$ 600 and the R$ 150 for children up to 6 years old are points “non-negotiable” in the PEC.

The proposal is being discussed by the Senate’s CCJ (Commission on Constitution, Justice and Citizenship) and the expectation is that the text will be voted on next Tuesday (6.Dec).