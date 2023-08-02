Marcelo broke it! Chilling injury in the Copa Libertadores: sensitive video

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Copa Libertadores: impressive injury.
It happened in the match between Argentinos and Fluminense.
In the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores between Argentinos Juniors and Fluminense A dramatic moment was experienced this Tuesday due to a terrible injury.
terrible injury
It was at minute 16 of the second half when the player Marcelo did an individual action, in it, the soccer player Luciano Sanchez he tried to recover the ball, with such bad luck that the Brazilian stepped on it unintentionally and his left leg bent in a chilling way.
The player was left lying on the grass while Marcelo he held his head, impressed to see how his adversary’s leg was left.
They were very nervous moments on the pitch. Then the player had to be removed.
Sánchez is a 29-year-old Argentine soccer player, who started the match against the Brazilians as a starter. He was previously a player for Independiente de Avellaneda.
Argentinos announced that Luciano Sanchez was transferred to a sanatorium for the study of his injury. “In the next few hours the medical report will be reported.”
#AAAJ Luciano Sanchez was transferred to the Finochietto Sanatorium for the study of his injury. In the next few hours the medical report will be reported.
Cheche strength!
– Argentine Juniors (@AAAJoficial) August 1, 2023
