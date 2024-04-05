Saturday, April 6, 2024
Marcelo Bomfim, Vice President of Government at Caixa, dies

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 5, 2024
in World Europe
In the position since April 2023, he had a career at the bank for 33 years; Minas Gerais politicians mourned the death

The Vice President of Government of Caixa Econômica Federal, Marcelo Ângelo de Paula Bomfim, died this Friday (April 5, 2024). He was 61 years old. He has been in office since April 2023.

Marcelo Bomfim was a career employee of the bank for 33 years. Of these, 22 as Regional Superintendent of Minas Gerais. He was also president of the BDMG (Development Bank of Minas Gerais). He was born in Tarumirim, a city in the Vale do Rio Doce region of Minas Gerais. His burial will take place on Saturday (6th March), in Belo Horizonte (MG).

In a note, Caixa stated that Bomfim was “a reference for employees, leading Caixa’s performance with excellence as the federal government’s main partner in implementing public policies“. Here's the complete of the statement (PDF – 87 kB).

Marcelo Bomfim had a postgraduate degree in civil procedural law and public administration. He had an MBA in public management and a PhD in Legal and Social Sciences.

The death was lamented by Minas Gerais politicians. The President of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD), the governor of Minas, Romeu Zema (Novo) and the deputy governor of the State, Professor Matthew (New), paid their condolences on social media.

Below are the demonstrations:

