Uruguay is preparing for a new double date of Qualifiers. On this occasion it should be measured with Colombia in Barranquilla and with Brazil in Montevideo on October 12 and 17 respectively, within the framework of the qualification for the World Cup 2026 in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Of course, beyond working on a double date, our minds are set on the first of those meetings, which will be as a visitor to the coffee growers and facing the same, Marcelo Bielsa and his coaching staff have already made certain decisions.

The decision

Among them is that the players arrive directly to Colombia and that they do not come to Montevideo and then travel all together to coffee-growing lands with the aim of “gaining work time”, according to the Uruguayan Football Association, which also implies that “the preparation for the first match will be in Colombia.”

The delegation (technical body and staff) will leave on Saturday 7/10,” explained the AUF. For its partJorge Giordano, director of national teams, indicated that “there are players who arrive on Saturday afternoon or evening, on Sunday another group and on Monday the squad is almost complete. It depends a little on the confirmation of the players, but the idea is that they are all on Monday during the day.

Giordano, in dialogue with 100% Deporte (Sport 890) also confirmed that since the selection it was the intention to summon José María Giménez to be part of the work, beyond the fact that he could not play due to still accumulating two games of suspension.

“Atlético de Madrid had no objections,” said Giordano. What prevented his trip with the Celeste? The injury that the club reported in the last few hours after suffering “an edema near the central soleus tendon.” “We had it in mind, not decided, but in the end he got hurt,” he said.

Another detail that the AUF reported and that will have to do with the preparation for the match against Brazil is the group of sparring partners, which on this occasion will not be just another group of footballers since those who will work with the senior team will be those who are in the Under 23 squad for the Pan American Games, a selection that will be led by Diego Reyes, technical assistant to Marcelo Bielsa himself.

