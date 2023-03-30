Marcelo Bielsa He is one of the candidates to become the new technical director of the Uruguayan team, which has kept that position vacant since Diego Alonso ended his relationship after the Qatar World Cup 2022.

(You may be interested in: A world champion with Argentina, accused of sexual abuse)

This was indicated to the EFE Agency by a source from the Uruguayan Football Association who confirmed that there were conversations with the Argentine.

strong candidate

Marcelo Bielsa has been sacked by Leeds United. Photo: Lindsey Parnaby. AFP

Uruguay has kept the position of coach vacant since the departure of Alonso, who took office on December 15, 2021 after the departure of Oscar Washington Tabárez and he left it after the World Cup in which the Celeste did not overcome the group stage.

Marcelo Broli, coach of the U20 team, was later chosen as interim technical director for the FIFA date in March.

In this, Celeste played two games in which they drew 1-1 against Japan and beat South Korea 1-2.

Born in the city of Rosario in July 1955, Bielsa began his coaching career in 1990, ten years after ending his time as a soccer player.

(Read also: Under-20 World Cup in Argentina?: Infantino confirms the candidacy)

Marcelo Bielsa, former Leeds United manager.

From that moment he led Newell’s Old Boys, the Mexican Atlas and América, Vélez Sarsfield, the Spanish Espanyol and Athletic Club, the French Olympique de Marseille and Lille, as well as English Leeds United.

He was also the coach of Argentina in the period 1998-2004 and of Chile between 2007 and 2011. Two local First Division tournaments with Newells’s Old Boys, one with Vélez Sarsfield, one in the Second Division with Leeds United, one South American Prolympic Tournament and one gold medal in the Athens 2004 Olympic Games are the titles that make up Bielsa’s list of winners.

If his arrival from Uruguay is confirmed, the Argentine will become the second foreigner to lead La Celeste after his compatriot Daniel Alberto Pasarella did so between 1999 and 2000.

EFE

More sports news