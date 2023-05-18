“Uruguay can fantasize and feed that illusion with top-level players”said the new coach of his soccer team, the Argentine Marcelo Bielsa, when he was presented this Wednesday before the press at the Centenario Stadium in Montevideo.

Bielsa, presented in Uruguay

Marcelo Bielsa, in Uruguay.

Bielsa did not offer news but he did offer conceptual responses full of sense. Nothing revealed, for example, about the future in the selection of the last great celestial stars, such as the strikers Luis Suárez and Edinson Cavani.

“Any decision that involves a player with a historical record cannot be dealt with without listening to them. I am very respectful of idols because they are the patrimony of the people and the idol is a precious metal for the poorest. I would never knowingly do anything that would harm an idol“, he explained.

The 67-year-old from Rosario elaborated, on the other hand, on how he resolved to assume the leadership of La Celeste. Uruguay is one of the countries that, in terms of football, “can fantasize and feed the illusion with top-level players,” he said, explaining why he had ruled out much more tempting financial offers that different clubs sent him, although he did not reveal amounts.

Bielsa’s feelings

Marcelo Bielsa has been sacked by Leeds United. Photo: Lindsey Parnaby. AFP

“One of the things that I considered a lot is that I was not going to have in any club that can offer me a group of players like the ones that Uruguay has at the moment,” he said.

“They didn’t have to convince me, I would almost say the opposite. My desire to belong to this project has two extremes: the players that Uruguay has, and the recipient of what one does: the ordinary citizen”.

“The way I understand football is assimilable to the players I will have,” he said. After mentioning the little time he will have to work before the sky-blue debut against Chile, in September, in the South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, he said that he will dedicate himself to following the players he knows least.

“Great players don’t need too much time to assimilate a style if that style represents them. And the really greats do it instantly,” remarked the former coach of Chile and Argentina and of clubs like Leeds United, Athletic Bilbao and Olympique de Marseille. among others.

