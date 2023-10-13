The Uruguay coach, Marcelo Bielsavalued this Thursday the point that La Celeste achieved in Colombia, with which they tied 2-2 with a goal from Darwin Núñez in the 90th minute, and highlighted the work done by center backs Ronald Araújo and Sebastián Cáceres.

“There were some very solid performances, like the case of Cáceres or Araújo, that gave consistency to the team. Afterwards we already have avoidable problems with dead balls, some of the goal situations in the second half were avoidable,” the Argentine reflected in the press conference after the match.

He also stated that the game had “many nuances” and that his team played better in the first half, while in the second half “it was difficult for them to take advantage of the team’s good moments.”

Praise for James

Photo: Mauricio Dueñas. Efe

On the other hand, the Uruguayan coach praised the Colombian midfielder James Rodriguezwho scored a goal, was one of the figures of the match and of whom he said that “he is a player with a background, with virtues, with resources, known by everyone.”

“I sincerely believed that his current state of form, considering that he does not play regularly in Sao Paulo, was not like the one he showed in today’s match, in which he was able to stand out, which is not a surprise given the hierarchy of footballer that is,” said Bielsa.

Finally, the Argentine referred to the difficult conditions in which this Thursday’s match was played at the Metropolitano stadium in Barranquilla, marked by the heat and humidity of the afternoon.

“It is difficult to play at the temperature and time that we had, but it is a difficulty for both teams and I sincerely have the feeling that the show was good and the two teams put together a good football show,” he stated. With this result, the coffee growers are provisionally third with five units, while the Charrúas are fourth with four.

In the next matchday, scheduled for Tuesday, Colombia will visit Ecuador and Uruguay will host Brazil.

EFE

